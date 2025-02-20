"I was very young and under a lot of pressure" - Ex-Barcelona star claims he 'made a mistake' by leaving the Catalan giants

Former Barcelona midfielder Ilaix Moriba has admitted that he made a mistake by forcing an exit from the club in 2021. The La Masia graduate made his professional debut for the club before deciding against extending his contract and moving to RB Leipzig.

Over the years, Barcelona have produced a good number of top-level talents from their academy, the latest being the likes of Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi. For many, such as Moriba, the journey ended with a handful of senior games and a sale elsewhere.

Now the 22-year-old midfielder revealed to SPORT that he regrets leaving the club four years ago. He pointed out that the pressure got to him at a young age, compelling him to make a wrong decision at the time.

“I made a mistake leaving Barça. I was very young and under a lot of pressure. At one point, I thought everything was falling apart," he said via Barca News Network.

The Guinea international has had a topsy-turvy journey since turning his back to Barcelona in 2021, playing for four different teams. He is in his third loan spell away from the German club and currently represents LaLiga outfit Celta Vigo.

Moriba made his professional debut for La Blaugrana under Ronald Koeman aged just 18 in January 2021. He made 18 appearances for the club in the 2020-21 season before refusing to sign a new contract unless he received significantly higher wages. The club decided to sell him, and by August of 2021, accepted an offer of a reported €16 million for the young midfielder.

Ilaix Moriba has had loan spells at Valencia and Getafe but appears to have found a home in Celta Vigo, where he has appeared 20 times in LaLiga this season. The deal includes an option to buy, meaning that Celta Vigo may opt to sign the Guinea international permanently at the end of the campaign.

Barcelona considering move for Premier League midfielder: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly considering a move to sign veteran Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey as a free agent in the summer. The 31-year-old is in the final months of his deal with the Gunners and is yet to hold talks with the club over a renewal.

CaughtOffside reports that Barcelona are keeping a close eye on proceedings in North London as they try to get Partey to return to Spain. The Ghana international has played in England for five years, having joined the Gunners from Atletico Madrid in 2020.

Thomas Partey has appeared 37 times across all competitions this season, and his versatility to play in midfield and right-back will certainly interest Hansi Flick. The midfielder also has interest from Serie A giants Juventus, who, like La Blaugrana, have their eyes on him.

