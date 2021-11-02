Ian Wright backs 5 Arsenal stars to become “super players” if they do one thing right

Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Ben White, and Martin Odegaard can become "super players" for the north London club in the future. Wright reckons the five youngsters have a high ceiling and can deliver success for Arsenal if they live up to their potential.

Arsenal started the season in terrible fashion with three losses in their opening three matches. However, their form has picked up since then and they are now in sixth, just three points off the top four. Much of Arsenal's recent success is down to the fact that their young players have put in fantastic performances.

Speaking on UMM's YouTube channel, Ian Wright heaped praise on Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Ben White, and Martin Odegaard.

"He's [Bukayo Saka] the present as well, we need him, we need him so much. That's why when I said he's burdened with glorious purpose you know, because we're talking about someone who's come through the academy. Everybody knew what he was capable of when he was a youngster. He's come through, he's answered all the questions, he's got himself into England, he's arguably our best player."

"We need him (Saka), obviously Emile Smith Rowe coming through, Odegaard, Ben White you know, Sambi Lokonga. We've got a lot of players now with a high ceiling. And if they can reach their potential, we've got some super players bro."

Ian Wright praises Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale

During an appearance on Match of the Day over the weekend, Ian Wright spoke highly of Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. The 23-year-old made a string of fantastic saves in Arsenal's 2-0 win at Leicester City on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta's decision to sign the English shotstopper for around £30 million in the summer raised many eyebrows, but Ramsdale has silenced his doubters with some stunning displays.

"We're talking about someone that was ridiculed. Arsenal were ridiculed for paying him just because he's a 23-year-old goalkeeper who has had two seasons in the Premier League. I think it's stood him in good stead," Ian Wright said. His distribution is absolutely fantastic. The confidence he's brought to this dressing room and [Alexandre] Lacazette as well. I love when Lacazette is playing because you know you've got a goalkeeper who can hit him. Just magnificent."

Arsenal face Watford in the Premier League this weekend, and then travel to Liverpool and Manchester United after the international break. The Gunners have a good chance of moving into the top 4 if they can sustain their run of form.

