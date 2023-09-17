Ian Wright believes 23-year-old Arsenal star is 'pushing for a start' in Gunners' PL fixture against Everton

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright reckons Fabio Vieira is pushing for a start at the Emirates.

The Portuguese midfielder, who arrived last season, has played a squad role. However, with an impressive few cameos in his recent appearances, Vieira has staked a claim for a starting berth in Mikel Arteta's team.

Currently, the Spanish coach uses a three-man midfield of Declan Rice, captain Martin Odegaard and new signing Kai Havertz. While Rice and Odegaar has done brilliantly, Havertz has struggled.

That has raised questions over Arteta's best XI and also pushed talks in the media as well as among fans about Vieira being given a chance in place of the German attacker.

Wright recently added his opinion to the debate of Arsenal's best XI (via HITC):

“They are still trying to find the formula that Arteta wants. I think Timber was a big loss in how he started the season and pre-season, then getting injured when he did, and Thomas Partey had to come in there."

He continued:

“Now we are trying to find a formula where we are trying to play out from both sides, so we can make inroads into teams from every aspect of the defence."

Addressing the Havertz-Vieira argument, he said:

“Kai Havertz is still bedding in. We have seen Fabio Vieira. H has come on, and he has done well. (He) made a couple of good cameos (and is) pushing for a start (against Everton).”

Vieira, 23, orchestrated Arsenal's goals in their 2-2 draw at the Emirates against Fulham on August 26.

Arsenal struggling to find last season's fluency

On paper, Arsenal have made a strong start to the new Premier League season.

Three wins and one draw in four games, including a 3-1 win against Manchester United, means Arteta's men are five points behind league leaders Manchester City, albeit with a game in hand.

They take on Everton on Sunday (September 17) night. A big win could propel them to the second place in the league table. It remains to be seen if Havertz continues to start for the Gunners after another poor display in the 3-1 home win against Manchester United on September 3.