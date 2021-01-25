Ian Wright believes Bruno Fernandes was the difference in Manchester United's win over Liverpool

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright heaped praise on Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes, after he came off the bench to help fire his side to a 3-2 victory over Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

Liverpool took the lead at Old Trafford thanks to a goal from Mohamed Salah in the 18th minute, but Mason Greenwood equalized for United minutes later.

The Red Devils then went ahead through Marcus Rashford, who pounced on a mistake made by Liverpool youngster Rhys Williams in the 48th minute.

However, Liverpool equalized once again through Mohamed Salah ten minutes later. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer then brought on Bruno Fernandes in the 65th minute as a second half substitute for Donny van de Beek.

The 26-year-old showed his class as he scored the winning goal, firing home a superb free-kick in the 78th minute. Fernandes almost had an assist too, as he played a delightful cross to Edinson Cavani, who struck the post with his header.

Ian Wright was impressed with Fernandes' impact from the bench, and commended the midfielder after the game. Speaking on BBC One, Wright said:

"United went to their bench and brought Bruno Fernandes on, you have heard that he only scores penalties or he doesn't do it in big games but he made the difference. He was the difference today, Liverpool's subs made no impact."

Bruno Fernandes provides perfect response to critics with game winner against Liverpool

Manchester United v Liverpool: The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

Manchester United's fortunes and results have drastically changed since the signing of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon last January. The Portuguese star's impact has been compared to that of Eric Cantona.

However, Fernandes has been accused of giving the ball away too many times and not turning up for the big games.

The midfielder has had a slight dip in form in recent weeks, which has been masked by the solid performances of Paul Pogba.

Bruno Fernandes responded to his critics by scoring the game winner on Sunday night against Liverpool.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping that his talismanic midfielder returns to his best, as Manchester United enter the second half of the season looking to challenge for the Premier League, FA Cup, and Europa League.