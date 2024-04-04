Ian Wright believes Manchester United star Marcus Rashford doesn't have 'respect' for 2 Red Devils stars

Ian Wright has boldly claimed that Marcus Rashford doesn't respect Manchester United's experienced defensive duo Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire.

Rashford, 26, has endured a difficult season both on and off the pitch. He's faltered from last season's brilliance, managing eight goals and six assists in 36 games across competitions.

This has coincided with the Red Devils' collective nosedive under Erik ten Hag in his sophomore season in charge. They sit sixth in the league, crashed out of the UEFA Champions League in the group stages, and the Carabao Cup in the last 16.

Marcus Rashford has received a ton of criticism for his haphazard displays this season. There is a debate over why the England international isn't flourishing after such an impressive 2022-23 campaign.

Wright discussed Rashford's situation on The Overlap podcast with Manchester United legend Roy Keane. The Arsenal icon argued that the forward needs more experienced players to help him.

Keane pointed out that United have two veteran defenders in Varane, 30, and Maguire, 31. The former is a four-time Champions League winner while the latter has 63 caps for England.

However, Wright was adamant that Rashford didn't respect the defensive duo:

"He hasn't got respect for them players. I don't think he's got respect for them. He has got experience around him but you've got to respect the experience around you, because look at Harry Maguire and what Harry Maguire is going through."

Maguire has bounced back from a tough period in his career where he received abuse from fans. He's reclaimed his spot in Manchester United's starting XI but Wright thinks he can't prioritize helping Rashford refind form:

"Yes, you'd like to think Harry can step above that and help the young player through, but man's got his own problems. And if that was the case, surely he would be helping Marcus."

Rashford has become somewhat of a scapegoat for the Red Devils' chaotic season. But, he's drawn the ire of fans with his lackadaisical body language during games.

Marcus Rashford's brother criticized Gary Neville for voicing concerns about the Manchester United star

Gary Neville is worried about Marcus Rashford.

Marcus Rashford's brother Dwaine has slammed Gary Neville for publicly voicing his concerns about the Manchester United forward. The former Red Deivls captain gave his thoughts on the Englishman's struggles this season on the aforementioned podcast:

"I don't know how to say this, but to me, there is something not right. He's not right. And it's not just a case that he's not playing football well, he doesn't look happy. And I'm looking at him thinking, I'm actually worried about him."

Neville's comments didn't go down well with Dwaine as he took to Instagram to question the motives behind the Sky Sports pundit's assessment:

"I completely understand podcasts and how they work but if you have genuine concerns, pick up the phone. We know each other or have crossed paths... Airing so called concerns for the public to have an opinion is bad mind and for clickbait in my eyes."

Marcus Rashford signed a new long-term deal with Manchester United last summer keeping him tied to Old Trafford until June 2028. He's one of the Red Devils' protagonists and has managed 131 goals and 71 assists in 395 games since debuting in 2015.

