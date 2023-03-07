Ian Wright explains why Bruno Fernandes' Manchester United future could be in jeopardy after 7-0 Liverpool humbling

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has claimed that Bruno Fernandes' future at Manchester United could be in jeopardy following his poor antics in their 7-0 loss to Liverpool.

Erik ten Hag's side suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of their arch-rivals at Anfield on Sunday, March 5 with Fernandes donning the armband.

With designated skipper Harry Maguire regularly warming the bench, Fernandes has captained Manchester United this season.

However, his body language during the 7-0 defeat to Liverpool came under severe criticism from fans and pundits.

Wright has claimed that Fernandes' antics do not go hand-in-hand with the approach Ten Hag has adopted since taking over at the club in the summer. He told Premier League Productions, as quoted by The Mirror:

"When you look at the capitulation of the team it’s a reflection of the captain. When I saw Bajetic go past him and he stopped that was the last straw because when you look at his histrionics he’s someone who wouldn’t last [in the dressing rooms he played in]."

Wright added:

"The captain is a special person in there. When you watch someone like Roy Keane, a performance like that must hurt him deeply with what he’s had to go through to get to that accolade, to see a Man United captain do that playing as if he’s got the world on his shoulders and not inspiring his teammates to try and salvage something."

The Arsenal legend has claimed that Fernandes' future at Manchester United could be in jeopardy altogether following his antics. He added:

"To see the captain like that, he cannot be… the way Ten Hag has setting that team up he doesn’t fit in the mold of Ten Hag and how he wants his team to go forward."

Fernandes has been brilliant for Manchester United this season, having scored seven goals and provided 11 assists in 40 games across competitions.

Chris Sutton calls for Manchester United star to be banned for disgraceful act against Liverpool

Football pundit Chris Sutton has called for a ban on Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes for his antics in the Liverpool defeat.

Speaking on The Monday Night Club, Sutton claimed that the Manchester United captain's antics were embarrassing in the defeat to Liverpool. He called for a ban and said:

"I don't think this has been highlighted enough. The push on the assistant, I don't think it's been highlighted enough. He should be seeing a lengthy ban for that."

He added:

"Yeah, I do! Where does this stop then? A lot of focus on grassroots football and the decline in referees at grassroots level, so if people see that and Sunday League players see that, they will think that's the norm so where does it stop? I thought that was an absolute disgrace and I don't think enough has been said about that."

The Red Devils will take on Real Betis in the Europa League Round of 16 first-leg clash on Thursday (March 9). Meanwhile, Liverpool will be up against Bournemouth away in the Premier League on Saturday (March 11).

