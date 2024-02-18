Ian Wright hails Arsenal star as ‘world class’ after 5-0 Burnley win

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has hailed Bukayo Saka for his performance in the 5-0 Premier League routing of Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday (February 17).

After Martin Odegaard opened the scoring in the fourth minute, Saka struck in quick succession either side of the break (41'P, 47'). Wright was impressed with Saka's first-half penalty, which gave the Gunners a two-goal cushion.

The legendary striker tweeted:

"Clinical! Second was needed to show the dominance. Saka world class."

Leandro Trossard (66') and Kai Havertz (78') also found the back of the net to seal a commanding away win for the Gunners.

Arsenal usurped Manchester City to second, after the Cityzens dropped two points against Chelsea in a 1-1 home draw. The Gunners have 55 points from 25 games and trail Liverpool by two points.

Saka, meanwhile, has once again been decisive in Arteta's team's attack. His brace at Turf Moor took the 22-year-old season's tally to 15 goals in 32 games across competitions. Saka has also provided 13 assists.

In 24 Premier League games this season, the winger has netted 12 goals and has laid out eight assists.

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka reacts to hat-trick question

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has scored back-to-back braces, both away from home. He had also netted twice during the 6-0 routing of West Ham on February 11.

Following the clash at Turf Moor, Saka was asked about getting a hat-trick, which he has never accomplished. The youngster chose to reflect on his performance (via the Gunners' website):

“I'm really pleased. I'm enjoying my football, but obviously I need to keep focused. But yeah, of course, I'm happy to score two, two weeks in a row and hopefully the third one will come soon."

Addressing the hat-trick question, Saka said:

“It's coming. It's coming, but I need to be patient!”

Bukayo Saka has netted 53 senior goals for the Gunners. He has become one of the most key players for the team and is one of the best Premier League attackers.