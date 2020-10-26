Ian Wright highlights Arsenal's biggest issue under Mikel Arteta

Ian Wright has admitted that Arsenal could come unstuck against Manchester United in their Premier League clash next week. The Gunners legend believes that his former side's struggle to unlock the Leicester City defence highlighted their most significant issue.

The former striker claims that Mikel Arteta's Arsenal cannot do anything significant against a side that tends to sit deep and score on the break. He added that Manchester United could do the exact same thing next weekend and get the result they want against the Gunners.

Talking to the Premier League Productions after Arsenal's 1-0 loss to Leicester City, Ian Wright said:

"You look at Manchester United as well who are another team that will want to play on the break. You're going to need to be able to pass through them, be able to break them down. Manchester United will do the same thing [as Leicester] and they've got even better players going forward, more than just Vardy. It's a tough one, we knew Leicester were going to be tough and we know Manchester United are going to be tough. Arsenal are going to have to dig in and find a way of getting results without scoring the perfect goal."

Arsenal controlled the match in the first half of the match and even had a goal disallowed, as VAR ruled out Alexandre Lacazette's header early in the game. However, the Gunners could not do anything meaningful following that effort, failing to stop Leicester City from getting into the game.

Brendan Rodgers then brought on Jamie Vardy and Cengiz Ünder in the second half to turn things around. The switch worked as both combined to score the lone goal of the match just before the 80th minute.

Ian Wright believes that a similar goal on the counter is a possibility against Manchester United with Marcus Rashford doing exactly what Jamie Vardy did last night. He said:

"With the counter-attacking, you look at Arsenal and you can see what happened with Vardy there tonight. Rashford could cause us problems."

Arsenal face Manchester United next Sunday at the Emirates but have one more game prior to the high-profile encounter. They play Dundalk in the Europa League on Thursday at home.