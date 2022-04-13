Ian Wright makes bold claim on Arsenal's Premier League top 4 hopes

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright believes the Gunners won't finish in the top four of the Premier League this season. Mikel Arteta's side have lost three of their last four league games, scoring just twice.

That has seen them drop down to fifth place in the standings, three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have won their last four games. The Gunners have a game in hand, though.

Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey and Takehiro Tomiyasu are expected to be out of action till the end of the season due to injury. Arsenal's lack of goals and their ongoing injury crisis has led Wright to believe the Gunners might not finish in the top four. Wright said on the Arseblog podcast as per The Mirror.

"We are not creating as many chances as we should, we are the lowest goal scorers in the top five. We need goals man, there's no way, when we lose Tomiyasu. Thomas Partey, Kieran Tierney, there's no way we can stay in that top four with the players that we have got at the moment without them three in it. They are three of the mainstays in our team, and when you are not scoring as well, it's frustrating watching them."

Arteta's side face a tricky fixture list, as they face Manchester United, Chelsea, West Ham,and Tottenham Hotspur before the end of the season. Tottenham have a comparatively easier schedule, as they face Liverpool and an injury-plagued Arsenal side.

GOAL Africa @GOALAfrica



◉ Most ball recoveries (153)

◉ Most tackles (43)

◉ Most successful take-ons (35)

◎ Second most duels won (118)

◎ Second most interceptions (23)

◎ Second most through balls (9)



A big miss for the Gunners. Thomas Partey in the Premier League for Arsenal this season:◉ Most ball recoveries (153)◉ Most tackles (43)◉ Most successful take-ons (35)◎ Second most duels won (118)◎ Second most interceptions (23)◎ Second most through balls (9)A big miss for the Gunners. Thomas Partey in the Premier League for Arsenal this season:◉ Most ball recoveries (153)◉ Most tackles (43)◉ Most successful take-ons (35)◎ Second most duels won (118)◎ Second most interceptions (23)◎ Second most through balls (9)A big miss for the Gunners.😔 https://t.co/7fXscRr8yr

Arsenal's inability to replace players they parted ways with in January could cost them top-four place

Levante UD vs FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

Arsenal parted ways with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang by mutual consent in January after the Gabon striker was frozen out of the squad by Arteta. Aubameyang joined Barcelona on a free transfer. The Gunners failed to sign an adequate replacement for the 33-year-old striker, though.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles joined AS Roma on loan, while Callum Chambers joined Aston Villa on a free transfer in January. The duo's versatility could have been a major asset to the Gunners.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Aubameyang has almost scored as many goals as Arsenal since leaving the club Aubameyang has almost scored as many goals as Arsenal since leaving the club 😯 https://t.co/6eq6PsOg99

The Gunners' inability to sign adequate replacements for the players they parted ways with during the January transfer window has been their undoing in recent weeks. The north London club lacks squad depth and could struggle to keep pace in the race for the top four.

Edited by Bhargav