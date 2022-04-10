Ian Wright makes bold Premier League top 4 prediction involving Arsenal and Tottenham

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has made bold predictions with regard to the top four battle between his former side and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

The Gunners have been on the rise so far. However, they surrendered their fourth position by losing two games on the trot this past week.

Spurs have been in scintillating form, scoring nine goals in their last two games with wins over Newcastle United (5-1) and Aston Villa (4-0). Wright has attributed this goalscoring form to why he believes Antonio Conte's men will go on to clinch UEFA Champions League qualification ahead of Arsenal.

He spoke on Match of the Day where he was asked which team he thinks will finish in the top four, saying (via HITC):

“Tottenham – I think especially when you look at how they can score, Arsenal are not scoring."

Tottenham have now scored more goals in the Premier League this season under Antonio Conte than Arsenal have under Mikel Arteta.

Harry Kane and Son-Heung Min have hit form at just the right moment. The latter's hat-trick on Saturday was just yet another reminder of the potency the duo share.

Whilst at Arsenal they have lacked the killer instinct, certainly their centre-forward Alexandre Lacazette has. The Frenchman has managed just one goal in the Premier League since December 24.

Arsenal have the better squad but Tottenham have three world class individuals

The deadly duo are blowing teams away in the closing stages of the season

If you are to compare both squads, you would consider the Gunners to perhaps possess a more balanced and talented squad.

They have had three seasons under Arteta so the Spaniard has had time to shape the team into his image.

Prior to their two setbacks this week, where they were beaten by Crystal Palace and Brighton, they were in fine form.

What Spurs possess, that the Gunners do not, are three world-class individuals who are proving to be the difference makers.

Conor @ConorTHFC Conte ball is a joke Conte ball is a joke https://t.co/sCn32e921B

Antonio Conte is a proven winner, having won trophies wherever he's managed, including the Serie A with Inter Milan and Juventus.

He also won the Premier League as well as the FA Cup with Chelsea.

His experience of being one of European football's top coaches has turned the tide in the top four race between the London rivals. He knows the situation and can deal with the pressure whilst this is new territory for Arteta in his youthful coaching career.

Harry Kane has time and again staked his claim as one of the best strikers in world football.

He has won the Premier League golden boot on four occasions during his career. Not only are his goalscoring exploits impressive, but his contribution to the team in transition has been incredible.

An example was on display with how he assisted Son Heung Min's second goal in the 4-0 demolition of Villa.

Haz @haztalks There's no way Kane was looking for Sonny while the ball was mid-air and ended up delivering a precise through ball with his head...



Might need a Kane cam very soon with the way he's been playing lately There's no way Kane was looking for Sonny while the ball was mid-air and ended up delivering a precise through ball with his head...Might need a Kane cam very soon with the way he's been playing lately https://t.co/17nuL7mXer

Son continues to flourish with the north London side, showing the consistency that has many deeming him one of the best wingers in Europe.

