Ian Wright makes a surprise prediction for Manchester United vs Tottenham

Manchester United host Tottenham on Sunday and Ian Wright has made his prediction for the match. The Arsenal legend has picked his old North London rivals to take all three points at Old Trafford.

Wright believes that Manchester United are not in a good shape right now and will end up losing the match. He points out that Manchester United were poor in their opening two games and a similar performance against their former manager Jose Mourinho will see them drop points once again. Talking to Premier League productions, he said:

"Manchester United, when I saw them against Brighton and against Palace, they've reverted back to life before Bruno Fernandes got here. They seem very easy to nullify, and it's almost like they're waiting for somebody to do something amazing, and then they'll kick on."

Ian Wright added that Manchester United do not have a striker who can stick in the box and get them the goals. The former Arsenal striker hints that Anthony Martial is not good enough to lead the attack for the Red Devils and should be replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He said:

"They've not got a striker who's always in there, in that six-yard box, ready to score at Manchester United. I don't see that. Spurs have got it with Harry Kane. United, they've got to create a lot, things have got to happen. They've got to play very well for this movement to happen and someone to be in there to finish it."

Mourinho's knowledge of Manchester United's drawbacks will work to Tottenham's advantage: Ian Wright

Wright continued and pointed out that Jose Mourinho will know of the drawbacks in the Manchester United squad and their playing style. He predicts that the Spurs manager will take full advantage of this and do all he can to nullify their moves.

"I just feel that Mourinho will probably do something that's going to nullify them, cause them problems and frustrate them, and they've got Harry Kane so they'll only need one chance."

Manchester United salvaged a draw the last time they faced Tottenham thanks to a late penalty in the 2nd half.