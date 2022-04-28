Ian Wright names Cristiano Ronaldo among 8 Manchester United stars Erik ten Hag could build his team around

Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes Manchester United have eight players, including Cristiano Ronaldo, around whom new manager Erik ten Hag could build his team.

United have had an indifferent season, exiting all cup competitions and struggling to secure UEFA Champions League football next season. They are sixth in the Premier League standings, trailing fourth-placed Arsenal by six points, with the Gunners having a game in hand.

However, Wright believes Ten Hag has a decent group of players around whom he could build a winning team at Manchester United next season. Speaking on the Kelly & Wrighty Show, he discussed Ten Hag’s defensive options, saying (via Express):

"So you think to yourself, if Ten Hag can come in, with these very good players, because they are very good players... I like Dalot, I like Telles who's come in, Harry Maguire with the right people (around him).Of course, if you give him the right protection, we've seen that he's going to be okay."

Wright also touched on the United midfield, with many having concerns with the partnership of Scott McTominay and Fred. However, the former Gooner is a fan of both midfielders, adding:

"Scott McTominay's got that engine; Fred we've seen him play very well."

He then discussed Ten Hag's attacking options, with legendary forward Cristiano Ronaldo still in good goalscoring form. The 37-year-old has scored 22 times across competitions this season. He could be joined by Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, with Wright expecting the latter to bounce back from a woeful campaign. Wright added;

"Then up front you've got Ronaldo, you've got Sancho and then Rashford once he gets his form. So you've got players that if they're organised in a structure, and they start playing in the structure and they start getting confidence in it, they will beat teams."

Who could join Erik ten Hag's Manchester United this summer?

The performances of the team this season means an overhaul is the need of the hour. Erik ten Hag is expected to ring in the changes, but it remains to be seen what they could be.

One area of the pitch that is in need of a refreshment is midfield. With Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic set to depart at the end of the season, a move for Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been reported (per MEN).

A new striker is also perceived as a necessity to ease the goalscoring burden on Ronaldo, with Edinson Cavani set to depart this summer. According to Express, Cavani's Uruguayan compatriot Darwin Nunez of Benfica is of interest, with Ten Hag reportedly targeting the prolific striker.

A new centre-back may be on the anvil too, with Manchester United reportedly interested in Villarreal defender Pau Torres. The Mirror has reported that Manchester United are one of many Premier League teams keen on luring the Spaniard away from La Liga.

