Ian Wright names one thing that could prevent Arsenal from winning UCL this season

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has said that his former club's profligacy in the attacking third could put paid to their hopes of winning the UEFA Champions League.

Back in the competition after six years, Mikel Arteta's side romped to the Round of 16 as group winners, winning four of their six games. The Gunners travel to FC Porto for the first leg of the knockout tie on February 21.

Arsenal are riding a purple patch at the moment, winning their last three games - all in the league. With their latest win - 3-1 at home to leaders Liverpool last weekend - the Gunners have moved to within two points of the Premier League summit after 23 games.

While Arteta's side are firmly back in the title race, Wright reckons they need to be more ruthless up front to win the Champions League.

“I’d love Arsenal to win it,” said Ian Wright on the Stick to Football podcast (as per Just Arsenal). “If we got there, to the final with City, I’d feel more confident. But we’ve got to be more ruthless with the chances – you’ve got see games off so you can relax in games.

“At the moment, we’re not taking those chances even though, in the end, we won the game, but if we could take those chances, I’d be more confident about going to play these teams because we’re defending a lot better.”

The Gunners have conceded a joint league-low 22 goals this season as they look to win major silverware.

What's next for Arsenal?

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta

The Gunners are in the midst of another solid campaign. Having finished a creditable second in the league last season to qualify for the Champions League, Mikel Arteta's side have continued from where they left off.

Following their resounding win over Liverpool last weekend, they travel to West Ham United on Sunday (February 11). Arteta's side, though, will be mindful of the fact that they lost the reverse fixture 2-0 at home to the Hammers in December.

However, David Moyes' side are not in the best of form, coming off a 3-0 humbling in the league at Manchester United last weekend. With 36 points from 23 games, they are seventh in the standings, two points behind United.