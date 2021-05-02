Ian Wright predicts result for Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League clash

Former Premier League forward Ian Wright feels Manchester United’s clash against Liverpool could be an entertaining affair because of what’s riding on the game.

Manchester United have a faint chance of winning the league title, and can’t afford a loss as Manchester City are 13 points ahead with just four games remaining.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are seven points behind Chelsea in the race for the top four and need to win their remaining games to stand any chance of usurping the Blues into the top four.

Games between the two sides have often been cagey, but Ian Wright feels the clash on Sunday could be a thriller and that Liverpool could come out on top.

"Even though you’d have to say Manchester United are going to make the Champions League, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to win a trophy,” the former Arsenal star said on The Kelly and Wrighty Show.

"I think that’s going to be in the forefront of his mind so I’m going with Liverpool. I think it’s vitally important for Liverpool to win the game because they need to get themselves back in the Champions League race.

"It’s good there’s so much on this game because there’s been a few draws recently and sometimes it hasn’t lived up to the hype. I think this one has got the potential to be very good.”

Manchester United are the form team heading into the clash with Liverpool

Although Ian Wright has backed Liverpool to win the game, Manchester United are the form team heading into the blockbuster clash.

The Red Devils put in an impressive attacking display against AS Roma on Thursday, and against an inconsistent Liverpool defense, they will fancy their chances.

💬 "Throughout the season you have games you look forward to and Liverpool is one of the biggest — this is a massive game."



The boss turns his attention to Sunday's #PL showdown with Liverpool...#MUFC #MUNLIV — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 30, 2021

Liverpool’s form has improved in recent months after a horrific start to the year, but they have dropped vital points against teams they should have beaten.

If Manchester United find their groove early in the game, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side could make light work of Liverpool.

Manchester United last beat Liverpool in the Premier League in 2018, and will look to end their wait come Sunday.