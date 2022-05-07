Ian Wright reveals his honest opinion on Mikel Arteta's Arsenal contract extension

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has commented on the contract extensions of the club's men's and women's team managers Mikel Arteta and Jonas Eidevall. The duo extended their contracts with the club on May 6. Arteta is set to stay at the club till 2025, while Eidevall's contract has been extended till 2024.

Wright is delighted with the development, like most of the club's fans. He posted about the same:

"This is great <3 Well done @Arsenal @ArsenalWFC"

Arteta took over the men's team in 2019, succeeding Unai Emery midseason. The Gunners finished eighth that season and the next campaign as well.

The team has fared better this season and are fourth in the Premier League table. They started the season with three consecutive defeats but are now in pole position to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.

Eidevall, meanwhile, took over the women's team in 2021 from Joe Montemurro. They now sit in second place in the FA Women's Super League table, just a point behind leaders Chelsea.

Both managers will look to continue their good work at the club following their contract extensions.

Arsenal have work to do to seal top-four spot

The Gunners battled Chelsea, Manchester United and West Ham United in the last two weeks and emerged unscathed. They won all three games to solidify their position in the fourth spot, two points above rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

With four games remaining, the Gunners have a relatively kind fixture list as they look to seal fourth spot. They play Leeds United, Tottenham, Newcastle United and Everton. Spurs, meanwhile, play quadruple-chasing Liverpool, Gunners, Norwich City and Burnley.

However, Mikel Arteta's side would be wise not to take things for granted. Before beating Chelsea, they were on a three-game losing streak, losing to Crystal Palace, Southampton and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Squawka @Squawka



◎ Liverpool (A)

◉ Arsenal (H)

◉ Burnley (H)

◎ Norwich (A)



Arsenal's remaining fixtures:



◉ Leeds (H)

◎ Tottenham (A)

◎ Newcastle (A)

◉ Everton (H)



The StatsPerform AI-powered predictor is saying North London will be . Tottenham's remaining fixtures:◎ Liverpool (A)◉ Arsenal (H)◉ Burnley (H)◎ Norwich (A)Arsenal's remaining fixtures:◉ Leeds (H)◎ Tottenham (A)◎ Newcastle (A)◉ Everton (H)The StatsPerform AI-powered predictor is saying North London will be Tottenham's remaining fixtures:◎ Liverpool (A)◉ Arsenal (H) ◉ Burnley (H)◎ Norwich (A)Arsenal's remaining fixtures: ◉ Leeds (H)◎ Tottenham (A)◎ Newcastle (A)◉ Everton (H)The StatsPerform AI-powered predictor is saying North London will be 🔴.

Leeds and Everton are mired in a relegation dogfight, so the Gunners will have their work cut out against both teams. Meanwhile, Newcastle have improved immensely under Eddie Howe and will be a handful.

However, it could come down to the Spurs game, where victory will all but seal the Gunners' top-four spot.

