Ian Wright says Arsenal star is close to being replaced by 'dangerous' teammate in starting XI

Ian Wright has fired a warning at Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli over his place in the starting XI. The Englishman believes Martinelli is at risk of being replaced by Leandro Trossard.

The Gunners have had an excellent start to the 2024-25 Premier League campaign. Mikel Arteta's side have secured 2-0 victories in their first two fixtures against Wolverhampton Wanderers at home and Aston Villa away.

Martinelli started both games, playing throughout their first win over Wolves. Trossard featured briefly after coming on for Bukayo Saka in the 80th minute. The Belgian received more game time in Arsenal's clash against Villa, having been subbed on for Martinelli in the 65th minute. He instantly made an impact, finding the back of the net just two minutes later.

Wright believes Trossard's finishing prowess cannot be wasted on the bench. The former Arsenal striker said after the game (via Metro):

"We’re talking about someone who is our best finisher, our most clinical finisher with his chances and someone who comes on and affects games. Yes, we know Martinelli has a lot of pace and when he is in form he is very, very dangerous but what we know with Leandro Trossard is his movement and appreciation for the rest of the team in what he does."

"We saw him come on and score and create a goal. He is someone you look at now and say, yeah, he’s saying, 'What do I need to do to start?'"

Arsenal are currently third in the Premier League table, level on points (6) with Brighton & Hove Albion in second and Manchester City in first.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta's thoughts on Leandro Trossard's performance against Aston Villa

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta praised Leandro Trossard for the way he handled being benched in their first two fixtures. He insisted that the Belgium international has set a great example for his teammates.

During his post-match press conference, Arteta was asked about Trossard's excellent impact at Villa Park on Saturday, August 24. The Spaniard replied (per the club's official website):

"Well, first of all, when you don't get picked, there is certain ways to react and Leo, he's upset, but he's upset to show on the pitch how good he is.

"He’s not upset and then come in now because he wasn't playing, then it was like this and that's a huge quality. And then when you put him in the starting 11 he does exactly the same thing and that's a big message and a big example for the rest of the team for myself."

Leandro Trossard was in stellar form for the north Londoners last season. He scored 17 goals and registered two assists in 46 appearances across all competitions.

