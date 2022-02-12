Ian Wright sends brutal two-word message to Ruben Neves after Arsenal celebrations jibe

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has taken to Twitter to hit back at Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves. It came following the comments made by the Portuguese international in the aftermath of Arsenal celebrating a 1-0 win at the Molineux.

Mikel Arteta's side managed to secure all three points thanks to a 1-0 win against the Midlands side in midweek courtesy of a Gabriel Magalhaes strike.

The game had its fair share of controversies with Gunners forward Gabriel Martinelli being sent off for two bookings in the same span of play.

After Michael Oliver sent the 20-year-old off, the London giants had to work hard to ensure victory against Wolves.

The win took the Gunners into fifth place ahead of Manchester United. It sparked heavy celebrations in the away camp after the full-time whistle.

Gurjit @GurjitAFC Rio Ferdinand on Martinelli's red card: "He wants to be in the news the ref, doesn't he? So harsh. The first, you can say it's a yellow. But the second one, especially in the same phase or sequence, I just don't feel it warrants another yellow card. No chance" Rio Ferdinand on Martinelli's red card: "He wants to be in the news the ref, doesn't he? So harsh. The first, you can say it's a yellow. But the second one, especially in the same phase or sequence, I just don't feel it warrants another yellow card. No chance" https://t.co/u45HrEzJ3I

Neves, who has been strongly linked with a move to the Emirates, was seemingly not pleased by the celebrations.

The 24-year-old said in the post-match interview, as quoted by The Mirror:

"We did well but we are struggling to score goals and conceding a lot on set-pieces. With their goal there is some doubt about whether it was a foul or not but that's football. We are used to these decisions. We need to improve a lot on scoring goals because we are creating chances but we're not good enough in that part of the game."

He added:

"I can accept the decision about their goal but in some games they give it and in some games, they don't. They need to do the same decisions in every game because it's frustrating for us. We saw the way they celebrated the win and that shows the level we are at. I didn't see Arsenal celebrating like this in the past 10 years - it was like they won the league."

Gunners icon Ian Wright has responded to Neves' comments on Twitter, posting a picture of him smiling with the caption:

"Still celebrating."

Can Arsenal manage a top-four finish?

With their victory against Wolves, Arsenal now find themselves in a much more favorable position in the race for the top four.

They are now fifth in the table with 39 points, just one behind West Ham United, but have two games in hand.

Ian Wright @IanWright0 twitter.com/BenDinnery/sta… Ben Dinnery @BenDinnery



#Wolves #AFC Ruben Neves: "We saw the way they celebrated the win and that shows the level we are. I didn't see Arsenal celebrating like this in the past 10 years - it was like they won the league." [BBC] Ruben Neves: "We saw the way they celebrated the win and that shows the level we are. I didn't see Arsenal celebrating like this in the past 10 years - it was like they won the league." [BBC]#Wolves #AFC Still celebrating Still celebrating 😎😎😎😎 twitter.com/BenDinnery/sta… https://t.co/SuZp7Na8t7

Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves all lost points in their midweek games.

There is still a long way to go for the north London club if they have to achieve Champions League qualification after six years.

Edited by Diptanil Roy