Ian Wright urges Manchester United to make stunning player-plus-cash deal for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane

Arsenal great Ian Wright has urged Manchester United to sign Tottenham Hotspur superstar Harry Kane in a player-plus-cash deal involving Anthony Martial in the near future.

Kane, 29, has been one of the best strikers in the world since breaking into Spurs' first-team during the 2013-14 season. He has scored 266 goals and laid out 62 assists in 415 appearances for his club.

Martial, on the other hand, has blown hot and cold for the Red Devils since arriving from AS Monaco in a deal worth up to £58 million in 2015. He has endured another frustrating season, with a host of injuries restricting him to just six Premier League starts this time around.

Speaking on the Wrighty's House podcast, Wright claimed that Manchester United should offer Tottenham Hotspur a fee of around £60 million plus Martial to snap up Erik ten Hag's top target. He elaborated:

"When you look at Manchester United's trajectory and where they are moving towards... get Kane for three years. United will definitely do something because they're not a million miles away right now."

"I'm confused how the speculation has come out, it must be from his camp. But if United came in now, let's say, they put £60 million on the table and throw in Martial, that's a very good deal."

Predicting Kane's impact at Old Trafford, Wright continued:

"I think Spurs fans will say: 'Good luck Harry.' If United have got serious thoughts about what they need next, it's a number nine. For me, it seems like a no-brainer to go for Kane. He takes them somewhere else. It's that kind of a signing."

"If it happened, that dressing room at Old Trafford starts buzzing because they know they've got an elite striker coming in and he will win them games."

EuroFoot @eurofootcom Harry Kane has now become Tottenham's joint all-time top goalscorer: he's level with Jimmy Greaves at 266 goals. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Harry Kane has now become Tottenham's joint all-time top goalscorer: he's level with Jimmy Greaves at 266 goals. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚪️ Harry Kane has now become Tottenham's joint all-time top goalscorer: he's level with Jimmy Greaves at 266 goals. https://t.co/NDEMe65hCA

Manchester United are in need of a top striker after Cristiano Ronaldo had his contract terminated by mutual consent last November.

Paul Merson advises Manchester United to dish out £100 million to rope in Harry Kane

In his column for Sky Sports, Arsenal legend Paul Merson insisted that Manchester United should splash the cash for Kane. He wrote:

"If I'm Manchester United, I'm spending £100 million on Kane tomorrow. They just paid £80 million for Antony and he won't score as many goals in 10 years as Kane would score in a season for United."

"Kane can play until he's 37 because he doesn't have to have pace – his game's not about pace. He's got the brain, he can come short, find the passes and score the goals. He has everything."

Kane, who has a contract until June 2024 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, has scored 16 goals in 21 Premier League games this term.

