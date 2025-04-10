Ian Wright warns Arsenal about one thing they must not do in second leg vs Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu

Ian Wright has warned Arsenal not to concede against Real Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie next week (April 16).

Despite being underdogs in the first leg, the Gunners secured a dominant 3-0 victory over Los Blancos at the Emirates on Tuesday night (April 8). After a goalless first half, a pair of magnificent free kicks from Declan Rice and a curling finish from Mikel Merino in the second period have given Arsenal a massive advantage ahead of the reverse fixture at the Bernabeu.

Mikel Arteta's men put on an excellent performance in the second half, and they could've scored more if not for Thibaut Courtois's heroics between the sticks for Real Madrid.

Although the Gunners now hold the upper hand, the 15-time European champions are known to produce magical moments in the Champions League, and Wright has sent a warning ahead of the Madrid clash.

He has urged Arteta's men to ensure they don't concede, especially early on. The English icon said on his podcast (via Arsenal Insider):

"Yes, we’ve got to go to the Bernabeu with three goals, and we have to, for me, we must not concede, especially early in this game. Honestly, especially early in the game, but at the same time, I believe that we can score out there.”

Arsenal will face Brentford in the Premier League as Real Madrid take on Alaves in LaLiga this weekend before their Champions League encounter next week.

Ex-Real Madrid director hits out at two Los Blancos stars after Arsenal defeat

Former Real Madrid director Predrag Mijatovic has called out Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior after their Champions League defeat to Arsenal this week.

Mbappe arrived at the Bernabeu last summer in one of the most high-profile free transfers as the Frenchman achieved his childhood dream of playing for Madrid.

However, questions were raised over how Carlo Ancelotti would accommodate the left-winger and how it would affect Vinicius Junior. While Mbappe has hit his stride, scoring 32 goals across competitions this season, Mijatovic claims that the former PSG star's arrival has harmed Vinicius's form.

Speaking after Madrid's 3-0 loss to the Gunners, he said (via GOAL):

"Since Mbappe's arrival, Vinicius has been a little afraid to show who's better. The goal seems to be to convince Real fans who's the best. And that's led to him not performing as expected this season. That's been very noticeable."

