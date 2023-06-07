“Iceman winning on and off the pitch,” “He’s him” - Manchester United fans react as Victor Lindelof poses with his wife Maja Nilsson on Instagram

Manchester United supporters' hearts fluttered as they saw Victor Lindelof and his wife, Maja Nilsson, beaming in their recent Instagram post. Unfazed by the recent FA Cup final loss, Lindelof has swiftly redirected his spirits towards a French getaway with Nilsson.

Last Saturday was indeed a tough day at Wembley for the Red Devils, who succumbed to a 2-1 defeat by local rivals, Manchester City, with Ilkay Gundogan striking twice. Bruno Fernandes responded with a penalty, but it wasn't enough to take triumph away from the Cityzens.

Amidst the charged atmosphere, Lindelof faced an untoward incident: an object was hurled at him during United's celebrations of Fernandes' penalty right before half-time. However, the 24-year-old appeared unperturbed and in high spirits as he embarked on his vacation with his beloved Nilsson.

This sweet moment shared between the couple left United fans swooning over them on Twitter, with a flurry of heart-warming reactions coming in like these:

A love story that started several years ago, Lindelof and Nilsson's bond has only strengthened over time. The couple got engaged shortly after Lindelof made his high-profile move to Manchester United in 2017.

A year later, in May 2018, they tied the knot and then came the joyous arrival of their first child in 2019, followed by their second offspring two years later. United fans, undoubtedly, have been thrilled to follow their journey both on and off the field.

Manchester United set to renew Victor Lindelof's contract

Victor Lindelof is reportedly in line for a renewed contract following his late-season brilliance with Manchester United. Lindelof exhibited remarkable patience in waiting for his opportunity to shine, but when the moment came, he dazzled fans and critics alike with exemplary performances.

As reported by The Sun, the Red Devils are ready to acknowledge the star's outstanding conclusion to the season with a fresh contract. Lindelof filled in spectacularly for the absent Lisandro Martinez.

His on-field authority was unquestionable as he showcased his prowess with dominant aerial challenges, precise tackles, and competent play from the back.

Not one to shy away from taking command, Lindelof had no qualms about carrying the ball forward in the 14 Premier League games he started for the club. To top off his exceptional season, Lindelof concluded the Premier League with the highest pass completion rate, underlining his versatility and adaptability in United's set-up.

The future certainly appears bright for the resilient Swede, who is set to be a cornerstone in Manchester United's plans moving forward.

