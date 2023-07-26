“Iconic moment in Irish football” – Conor McGregor reacts to wonder goal from Arsenal ace Katie McCabe at FIFA Women’s World Cup

UFC fighter Conor McGregor reacted to Ireland international Katie McCabe's goal against Canada in the FIFA Women's World Cup. The goal is the first ever for the country in the competition's history.

The Arsenal star scored directly from a corner as she caught Kailen Sheridan off-guard in the Canadian goal. In support of his nation's team, McGregor wrote on Twitter:

"Iconic moment in Irish football just now! The ladies running the show! Scored from the corner WOW!"

"Captain McCabe!"

The 27-year-old wide player who can play as a winger and a left-back also holds the honour of wearing the captain's armband. Despite her heroics, Ireland ended up on the wrong side of the result in this Group B clash.

An own goal from Megan Connolly and Adriana Leon meant that Canada ended up securing all three points from the tie. Having lost to Australia in their opener, it's curtains for McCabe and her side, who are now out of the tournament.

Before heading back, Ireland will take on Nigeria in their final group game of the Women's World Cup.

For the team's skipper, it is yet another achievement in the past few months. She was named Arsenal's Player of the Season last year.

McCabe is a crucial component of the Arsenal set-up. Last season, she scored three goals and provided four assists in 21 WSL appearances.

"She probably wasn’t mature enough" - When Ireland captain Katie McCabe was given the job to lead her team, well before FIFA Women's World Cup

Katie McCabe

Katie McCabe led Ireland in the FIFA Women's World Cup this year. Despite crashing out, the Arsenal star had all eyes on her after scoring the first-ever goal for her nation in the competition.

The popular star did not get the best of starts at Arsenal. She was sent out on loan in 2017 to Glasgow City, a low point in her career. However, the national team's coach at the time, Colin Bell, handed her the opportunity to lead the side. He said (via Irish Times):

"At the time, she probably wasn’t mature enough, but I hoped that it would work. I knew that she had the potential to become our best player and then it was a question of whether she could combine that with becoming a really good leader and taking that responsibility."

The 27-year-old has now become a mainstay with the north London outfit and her national team.