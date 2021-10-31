"Identical to Cantona, most clutch player in the world" - Manchester United fans heap praise on Cristiano Ronaldo after match-winning performance against Tottenham 

Manchester United fans heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo following his outstanding display in the team's 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

United were in dire need of a win following a barren run of four games without a win. However, when required the most, Ronaldo duly delivered for the Red Devils, scoring the opening goal and providing an assist for Cavani.

Ronaldo helped United to a 3-0 win over a struggling Tottenham Hotspur side. The 36-year-old forward impressed United fans across the world with his ability to bring his 'A' game to the fore when the team needed him to. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions following Cristiano Ronaldo's Man of the Match performance:

James Hall @JamesHall_MUFC That Ronaldo goal tonight is near identical to Cantonas against Newcastle the more I watch it! Unbelievable. Absolutely superb That Ronaldo goal tonight is near identical to Cantonas against Newcastle the more I watch it! Unbelievable. Absolutely superb

Jay @Jayy7i “Finished” 36 year old Ronaldo has 40 goals in 2021 and it’s only October.



Timeless. “Finished” 36 year old Ronaldo has 40 goals in 2021 and it’s only October. Timeless. https://t.co/M1vIXSxkhR

Trey @UTDTrey Ronaldo Goal and Assist. Where's your GOAT Ronaldo Goal and Assist. Where's your GOAT

Sapan @Garamkhoon7 @ManUtd @Cristiano At 36 years of age, he is the best finisher we’ve had since van persie or rooney. We really need to invest in Midfield tho ! @ManUtd @Cristiano At 36 years of age, he is the best finisher we’ve had since van persie or rooney. We really need to invest in Midfield tho !

Lostie07 @Lostie07 @ManUtd @Cristiano 36 years old still putting in MOTM performances. Should be getting his OAP bus pass soon but still doing it in the most difficult physically league in World football at 36 years old. Like Roy Keane called him after the game a genius.The GOAT 🐐 it's not even debatable anymore! ❤️ @ManUtd @Cristiano 36 years old still putting in MOTM performances. Should be getting his OAP bus pass soon but still doing it in the most difficult physically league in World football at 36 years old. Like Roy Keane called him after the game a genius.The GOAT 🐐 it's not even debatable anymore! ❤️

OptaJoe @OptaJoe At 36 years and 267 days old, Man Utd’s Cristiano Ronaldo is the oldest player to both score and assist a goal in a Premier League game since Didier Drogba in December 2014 – who was also 36y 267d and also did so against Spurs. Spooky. At 36 years and 267 days old, Man Utd’s Cristiano Ronaldo is the oldest player to both score and assist a goal in a Premier League game since Didier Drogba in December 2014 – who was also 36y 267d and also did so against Spurs. Spooky.

卄.™ @astonishing_cr7



'One makes comebacks' and the other one is whenever subbed off 👋 his team always wins. Now finally you know who's the problem.? 😭😭😭

Choose Your GOAT Wisely 🐐.

#Ronaldo #TOTMUN #GOAT #MUFC The Difference.'One makes comebacks' and the other one is whenever subbed off 👋 his team always wins. Now finally you know who's the problem.? 😭😭😭Choose Your GOAT Wisely 🐐. The Difference. 'One makes comebacks' and the other one is whenever subbed off 👋 his team always wins. Now finally you know who's the problem.? 😭😭😭Choose Your GOAT Wisely 🐐.#Ronaldo #TOTMUN #GOAT #MUFC https://t.co/SAPnxlqU7N

🌂 @SeIIFred This season has shown why Ronaldo is the goat, greatest there will ever be This season has shown why Ronaldo is the goat, greatest there will ever be https://t.co/ud0HNfb3kj

Tushar 🧉 @tushar09mufc



#CR7 #MUFC Yeah I agree Cristiano Ronaldo is a problem for the team but for those who play against him! Yeah I agree Cristiano Ronaldo is a problem for the team but for those who play against him!#CR7 #MUFC

S⁷🏖️ @Schule7i Ronaldo gets subbed off after a masterclass



Messi gets subbed off after a Disasterclass in a farmers league



Choose your Goat wisely Ronaldo gets subbed off after a masterclassMessi gets subbed off after a Disasterclass in a farmers leagueChoose your Goat wisely

Uncle Chu @datchuguy United were wining and took Ronaldo off and won. PSG were losing, took Messi off and won. Know your GOAT #TOTMUN United were wining and took Ronaldo off and won. PSG were losing, took Messi off and won. Know your GOAT #TOTMUN https://t.co/4TS0ByBaNC

soumya @soumyacristiano Cristiano Ronaldo tonight:

1 goal + 1 assist + MOTM



What a stunning performance it was. This trio of Ronaldo, Cavani and Rashford is here to take over. 🐐x🐐x🐐 Cristiano Ronaldo tonight:1 goal + 1 assist + MOTMWhat a stunning performance it was. This trio of Ronaldo, Cavani and Rashford is here to take over. 🐐x🐐x🐐 https://t.co/pvbsyCJvSZ

Zoba @Czooba Goal and Assist from Cristiano Ronaldo. Let you apologies be as loud as your disrespect! Goal and Assist from Cristiano Ronaldo. Let you apologies be as loud as your disrespect!

TC @totalcristiano 🚨| JUST IN: Sky Sports have decided to take away Ronaldo’s goal and assist because he hasn’t completed enough presses. 🚨| JUST IN: Sky Sports have decided to take away Ronaldo’s goal and assist because he hasn’t completed enough presses.

The win against Tottenham Hotspur has taken Manchester United to fifth place in the Premier League table. They now have 17 points from their first ten games. The Red Devils sorely needed the win to end their four-game winless run in the league. This run saw United lose to Aston Villa, Leicester City and Liverpool.

Before the Spurs win, the last time United secured all three points in the Premier League this season was against West Ham United on the 19th of September.

Cristiano Ronaldo could turn Manchester United's season around

Cristiano Ronaldo could play a key role in turning the fortunes of Manchester United this season. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has returned to form, which is a massive plus for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Ronaldo scored in the Premier League following a run of four games without finding the back of the net. His return to form is vital for United, as they face a run of difficult fixtures across the Premier League and Champions League.

United take on Atalanta in the Champions League before taking on city rivals Manchester City in the league. The good news for United is that Ronaldo has scored in all three Champions League games this season, and could continue his goalscoring exploits. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will need positive results in the next two matches to have a realistic chance of keeping his job as Manchester United boss.

As things stand, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored seven goals in eleven appearances for Manchester United this season. Four of them have come in the Premier League. Ronaldo's assist for Edinson Cavani was his first for the Red Devils since his move to Old Trafford earlier this summer.

