"Identical to Cantona, most clutch player in the world" - Manchester United fans heap praise on Cristiano Ronaldo after match-winning performance against Tottenham 

Manchester United fans heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo following his outstanding display in the team's 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.
United were in dire need of a win following a barren run of four games without a win. However, when required the most, Ronaldo duly delivered for the Red Devils, scoring the opening goal and providing an assist for Cavani.
Ronaldo helped United to a 3-0 win over a struggling Tottenham Hotspur side. The 36-year-old forward impressed United fans across the world with his ability to bring his 'A' game to the fore when the team needed him to. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions following Cristiano Ronaldo's Man of the Match performance:
The win against Tottenham Hotspur has taken Manchester United to fifth place in the Premier League table. They now have 17 points from their first ten games. The Red Devils sorely needed the win to end their four-game winless run in the league. This run saw United lose to Aston Villa, Leicester City and Liverpool.
Before the Spurs win, the last time United secured all three points in the Premier League this season was against West Ham United on the 19th of September.
Cristiano Ronaldo could turn Manchester United's season around
Cristiano Ronaldo could play a key role in turning the fortunes of Manchester United this season. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has returned to form, which is a massive plus for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Ronaldo scored in the Premier League following a run of four games without finding the back of the net. His return to form is vital for United, as they face a run of difficult fixtures across the Premier League and Champions League.
United take on Atalanta in the Champions League before taking on city rivals Manchester City in the league. The good news for United is that Ronaldo has scored in all three Champions League games this season, and could continue his goalscoring exploits. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will need positive results in the next two matches to have a realistic chance of keeping his job as Manchester United boss.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
As things stand, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored seven goals in eleven appearances for Manchester United this season. Four of them have come in the Premier League. Ronaldo's assist for Edinson Cavani was his first for the Red Devils since his move to Old Trafford earlier this summer.