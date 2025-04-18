"Idk why Al-Nassr signed him", "He has been horrible" - Fans call out Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr mate after loss to Al-Qadsiah

Al-Nassr fans have expressed their frustration with Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate and goalkeeper Bento after the side suffered a damaging blow to their title hopes. The Knights of Najd fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Al-Qadsiah, with the result leaving them eight points off the top of the standings.

Cristiano Ronaldo led the line for Al-Nassr as they sought to take advantage of a slip-up from league leaders Al-Ittihad in this week's action. Brazilian goalkeeper Bento started in goal, continuing his run of having started every league game for Al-Nassr since his arrival last summer.

Bento directly contributed to his side's defeat against Al-Qadsiah, as he committed an error leading to goal in the first half. He was also implicated in the late winner scored by Al-Qadsiah as a lapse in judgement from his end was punished emphatically.

Al-Nassr fans were far from pleased with the performance of the 25-year-old for Cristiano Ronaldo's team, and they took to X to make their feelings known. A fan bluntly pointed out that his performance in the game was atrocious.

"I’m sorry Bento…but that was atrocious", they posted.

Another fan claimed that he had been horrible.

"Bento has been horrible 💔", they wrote.

A fan pointed out that the goalkeeper had a poor game.

"Bento has had a terrible game", they wrote.

Another fan questioned the wisdom behind the club signing him.

"Bento is just ass idk why al nassr signed him", they remarked.

A fan questioned how a player of his quality earned an invitation to the Brazilian national team.

"Bento is the biggest bum for al nassr. How did he get called up to brazil😭😭", they asked.

Another fan claimed that the goalkeeper is not serious.

"This Bento isn’t a serious keeper", they posted.

While Bento's mistakes were costly to Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo and his strike partner failed to find the net in the game. The 40-year-old, alongside strike partner Jhon Duran, failed to register a single attempt on target for their side. Bento made five saves in the game, four of them from inside the box.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr suffer defeat to Al-Qadsiah as title hopes fade away

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Al-Nassr teammates were at the receiving end of a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Al-Qadsiah in their Saudi Pro League clash. The Knights of Najd tasted defeat by the same scoreline in front of their fans in November, and the newly-promoted side completed a league double over them.

Al-Qadsiah took the lead after 35 minutes when visiting goalkeeper Bento pushed a shot from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang into the path of Turki Al-Ammar. The winger obliged, tapping the ball into an empty net for his fourth league goal of the season.

Al-Nassr equalised in the 84th minute when Otavio set up Sadio Mane to score, before Al-Qadsiah scored a late winner three minutes later. Aubameyang had the easy task of steering a header into the back of the net after Bento came off the line and was beaten to a long ball by Nahitan Nandez.

Cristiano Ronaldo's side had 69% of the ball but managed just three attempts on target, generating 1.49 xG. Al-Qadsiah, on the other hand, had seven attempts on target and generated 1.31 xG as they claimed all three points at home.

