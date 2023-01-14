"Idol of mine" - Casemiro names Manchester United legend he would have loved to play with

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has revealed his favorite Manchester United legend and said that he would have loved to have played with him.

The Brazilian footballer named Paul Scholes as his all-time favorite, when asked a question ahead of the Manchester derby this weekend.

"That’s a very easy question. It would have to be Scholes. He’s a player I admired a great deal as a child."

The midfielder further added:

"I’ve mentioned this on numerous occasions, not just because I’m here now. I used to say this when I was at Real Madrid. He’s an idol of mine and it would be an absolute pleasure to play alongside him, given everything he won here and what he represents to Manchester United."

How did Casemiro join Manchester United?

The Brazilian midfielder joined Manchester United in 2022 in a deal worth £60 million plus £10 million in add-ons to Real Madrid. He signed a four-year contract with the option of a further 12 months at Old Trafford.

The Brazilian told the club's official website at the time:

"I have worked with many great managers in my career and, having met with Erik and heard his ideas, I can't wait to work closely with him, his staff and my new teammates in the coming years.

Commenting on Casemiro's transfer, coach Erik ten Hag had told Sky Sports:

"He is the cement between the stones. That's what we have [been] looking for in the summer. We've found him and I am really happy."

The 30-year-old played nine seasons for Real Madrid, forming a crucial midfield alliance with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. He helped the club in winning five Champions League titles, including a three-peat from 2016 to 2018.

Casemiro is currently considered among the best defensive midfielders in the world.

This season, he has formed a great partnership in the midfield with Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes. This threesome has seen United notch up eight wins in a row, across competitions.

With the Manchester derby expected to be a close one, the key battles will be won and lost in midfield and that's where Casemiro's presence makes a huge difference.

