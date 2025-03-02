"Idol is Ronaldo but he plays like IShowSpeed" - Fans slam Manchester United star after penalty shootout loss to Fulham in FA Cup clash

Manchester United fans on X have blasted Alejandro Garnacho after he endured a poor performance during their 1-1 draw against Fulham. The Red Devils were knocked out of the FA Cup after losing 4-3 on penalties in their Round of 16 clash at Old Trafford on Sunday, March 2.

Fulham looked more threatening in the first half and were rewarded when Calvin Bassey headed the ball past Andre Onana to break the deadlock just before half-time (45+1'). However, the Red Devils responded well following the break, leveling the scores in the 71st minute via Bruno Fernandes' excellent finish.

Both sides had massive opportunities to grab a winner going into extra time but were unable to prevent the tie from being decided by a penalty shootout. With the scores tied at 3-3, the Manchester United duo of Victor Lindelof and Joshua Zirkzee missed their respective penalties to ensure Fulham progressed to the quarter-finals.

Ruben Amorim subbed on Alejandro Garnacho in the 53rd minute for Manuel Ugarte. However, the Argentine winger created zero chances for his side and landed two shots on target from an attempted four, missing two big chances. He also delivered zero accurate crosses from five attempts and lost eight duels, per FotMob.

One Manchester United fan posted:

"HIS IDOL IS RONALDO BUT HE PLAYS LIKE ISHOWSPEED"💔💔💔

Another fan tweeted:

"Garnacho has never had a 1v1 opportunity that I’ve been confident he’ll score"

Other fans reacted below:

"I dislike Garnacho so much bro. Can never do what you expect him to do. Even his famous bicycle kick, very unexpected and unnecessary," one fan commented.

"Garnacho is actually a fool, you have the chance to play the ball with your strong foot and you used the weaker one you were initially using to balance," another added.

"When Garnacho gets the ball in front of goal, I just know he’s not scoring," one fan insisted.

"He's so bizarre. The only player that gets himself these chances but the worst finisher aswell," another chimed in.

"The goal is to win the Premier League" - Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim makes bold claim following Fulham loss

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has claimed his goal is to win the Premier League title after witnessing his side crash out of the FA Cup following their defeat against Fulham.

Following the loss, Amorim told BBC (via @UtdDistrict on X):

"The goal is to win the Premier League. I don't know how long it is going to take but that's our goal and no matter what we continue forward."

The Red Devils' only chance of silverware this season is winning the UEFA Europa League, having already been knocked out of the Carabao Cup and FA Cup. Amorim and Co. have also struggled for form in the league and are currently languishing in 14th place with 33 points from 27 games.

Manchester United will hope to return to winning ways in their next fixture against Real Sociedad in the Europa League Round of 16 on Thursday, March 6.

