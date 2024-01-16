“If this a**hole talks to me, I will slap him” - Barcelona star’s X-rated rant on Real Madrid rival Vinicius Jr comes to light after Super Cup final

During Real Madrid's dominating 4-1 victory over Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final, tensions ran high, particularly from Barca's camp towards Vinicius Jr.

The Brazil international scored a first-half hat-trick on Monday (January 15), which began within the first ten minutes and ended with a penalty goal right before halftime. His impressive performance in front of goal was crucial in Madrid's triumph at Al-Awwal Stadium and the winger had no issues agitating his opponents.

Things escalated following the dismissal of Ronald Araujo, who received his second yellow card due to his challenge on Vinicius. With the heated exchanges that took place, Ferran Torres was caught on camera directing a furious rant at Vinicius from the bench.

According to Movistar Futbol (via The Madrid Zone), the Bluagrana attacker threatened:

"If this guy talks to me, I swear I'll slap him. If this a**hole talks to me, I will slap him so hard that I will break him.”

The match eventually ended 4-1, as Robert Lewandowski was able to score a consolation goal for Barcelona. After Vinicius Junior ran through Barca's defense, it was Rodrygo who added the final goal for Real Madrid in the second half to seal the win in style.

Real Madrid midfielder faces backlash from stadium crowd during Barcelona clash

Real Madrid's Toni Kroos was the target of disapproval during the Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona. The German midfielder's every touch of the ball was met with boos from the crowd as a response to some comments he made last year regarding transfers to the Saudi Pro League.

The whole situation started when Celta Vigo's young talent Gabri Veiga made the unexpected decision to move to Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli last summer. The transfer surprised many, including Kroos, as Veiga opted to move to the Middle East over joining several top European teams.

There was strong interest from clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona and the talented 21-year-old looked to be on his way to Napoli.

Toni Kroos publicly expressed his unhappiness at Veiga's eventual transfer to the Saudi Pro League, as he responded to the news on Instagram by labeling it 'shameful' (via AS). This comment has not sat well with many fans in Saudi Arabia, which led to the audible backlash Kroos received during the Super Cup matches.