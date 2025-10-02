“If that was Amorim at Manchester United, he would get absolutely slaughtered” - Wayne Rooney slams decision from Liverpool boss Arne Slot

Wayne Rooney has openly criticized Liverpool manager Arne Slot for his tactical decisions, insisting that the Dutchman would not have escaped scrutiny if he were in charge of Manchester United.Slot, who led Liverpool to Premier League glory last season, has raised eyebrows recently with his tactical setups. He has shown a preference for player rotation and tactical experimentation in the past few games. Notably, he has rotated his right-back options between Dominik Szoboszlai, Conor Bradley, and Jeremie Frimpong.Szoboszlai, a natural midfielder, has been deployed as a right-back in three matches this season. Surprisingly, the Hungarian impressed in all three games, helping the Reds secure victories in each.While Liverpool and Manchester United are currently on opposite ends of the Premier League table, Rooney was critical of Slot's tactical choices. He questioned Slot's decision to play players out of position, asserting the backlash would be more severe if Ruben Amorim made similar choices at Old Trafford.Speaking on the Wayne Rooney Show, the United legend said:“When you win the league, like Slot did there last season with Liverpool, sometimes some of the decisions you make get overlooked. His decision to play a midfield player at right-back and a right-back at right-wing. If that was Amorim at Manchester United, he would get absolutely slaughtered.”United's poor run of form has persisted under Amorim. Meanwhile, both Liverpool and United lost their last Premier League matches. However, the Reds are currently topping the standings, while the Red Devils are in 14th position.Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher explains why Manchester United are yet to sack Ruben AmorimIn the aftermath of Manchester United's 3-1 defeat to Brentford last Saturday, Jamie Carragher described Amorim's time at Manchester United as a disaster.Speaking on Monday Night Football, Carragher claimed United are yet to sack Amorim because of mistakes the club has made. He said:&quot;I think he is still in a job because I think the powers that be at Manchester United have made that many mistakes so far with the decisions they have made on and off the pitch that they do not want to admit right now that they have made another.&quot;This has been a disaster for Manchester United but also for Ruben Amorim. What he did at Sporting Lisbon was fantastic. He looked like the next big thing as a manager. But bringing a manager like that in with the system he plays I don't think ever suited a club like Manchester United with the traditions at Manchester United.&quot;The quicker they make the decision on the manager the better for everybody because like I said it has been a disaster for the club and the manager. We are just waiting for the inevitable, unfortunately, because you don't want people to lose their jobs. But this has to end as quickly as possible.&quot;Manchester face Sunderland in their next Premier League match this weekend.