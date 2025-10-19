"If anyone had doubts ....he has cleared them all" - Inter Miami boss backs Lionel Messi to win MLS MVP award after win

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano has thrown his weight behind Lionel Messi to win this season's MLS MVP award after his performance on Decision Day. The 38-year-old scored thrice and provided an assist to lead the Herons to a 5-2 win over Nashville

Mascherano spoke with reporters after successfully guiding Inter Miami to the playoffs for the MLS Cup this season, pointing to Messi as the obvious MVP choice. He pointed out that the Argentina international has cleared any doubts that may have existed in the minds of fans with his displays for Inter Miami this term.

"The reality is that Leo has been exceptional, as he usually is. I think if anyone had doubts about his regular season, he has cleared them all. He will surely be awarded the MVP", he said (via GOAL).

Lionel Messi is chasing history as he aims to become the first player in MLS history to win the MVP award in back-to-back seasons. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) man claimed the award in 2024 after helping the Herons to secure the Supporters Shield for the first time in their history.

Messi is the clear favourite for this season's Landon Donovan MVP award after he managed to beat Sam Surridge and Denis Bouanga to the league's Golden Boot. The forward scored 29 goals in 28 regular season appearances compared to 24 apiece from each of his closest competitors. He also registered 16 assists in the league, ensuring that he led the way for regular season goal contributions with 45 in only 28 games.

Lionel Messi inspires Inter Miami comeback win over Nashville

Lionel Messi inspired his Inter Miami team to claim a 5-2 win away from home to Nashville in their final regular season game of the 2025 MLS campaign. The Argentine great scored thrice and provided an assist as his side ran out comfortable winners and secured third seed for the playoffs.

Messi opened the scoring after 35 minutes with a typical solo effort before Nashville came roaring back with goals from Sam Surridge and Jacob Shaffelburg to lead 2-1 at halftime. The 38-year-old scored from the penalty spot to draw his side level shortly after the hour mark.

Baltasar Rodriguez found the net for the Herons in the 67th minute to put them ahead for the second time in the game before Lionel Messi completed his hat-trick. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner then set up Telasco Segovia to score the fifth of the night in added time for the Herons. Inter Miami will face Nashville once again in the first round of the playoffs, starting on Friday.

