"If anyone has to be a little careful, it's them" - Barcelona star says they are 'leaders' and sends bullish message to Real Madrid ahead of El Clasico 

Barcelona star Raphinha has sent a bullish message to Real Madrid ahead of the El Clasico in La Liga on Sunday. Los Blancos host the Catalans at the Santiago Bernabeu for the season's first clash between the Spanish giants.

Raphinha, who scored Barca's winning goal in their pre-season encounter with the Whites in Las Vegas, is all charged up to face them again.

Speaking to "#Vamos" on BarcaTV after their pulsating draw with Inter Milan in the Champions League, the Brazilian said (via Managing Madrid):

“I’m a little anxious about the Clásico, but I’m fine with my head. We’re leaders. I’m not saying fear, but if anyone has to be a little careful, it’s them. We’re confident and we’re going to do everything possible to win.”

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid currently have 22 points after eight league games, with Barca sitting first on goal-difference.

Xavi's side appeared to be losing once again when Robin Gosens made it 3-2 for the Nerazzurri in the 89th minute, but Robert Lewandowski popped up with a 92nd-minute equalizer.

Real Madrid, who were also held by Shakhtar Donetsk the night before, will have taken note of their rival's shortcomings and will be hoping for a better outcome than the 4-0 drubbing back in April.

Barcelona and Real Madrid meet in a potentially tense Clasico

Both are unbeaten. Both have won seven times from their opening eight league games. Both have collected 22 points. Real Madrid and Barcelona enter the Clasico on level terms here, a first in ages.

The Catalans have conceded just once in La Liga so far and have kept a clean sheet in each of their last six outings. However, their defensive resolve will be tested firmly against Los Blancos.

Despite injuries to Karim Benzema, the reigning Spanish champions have managed to run a taut ship and enter the tie on the back of a 13-game unbeaten run in all competitions this season.

Barcelona secured a lopsided 4-0 victory in the last Clasico, which was also at the Bernabeu. One can expect a tough battle this time around in what could be a tense encounter.

