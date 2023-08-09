“If anyone’s going to get close, it’ll be these two” – Rio Ferdinand predicts Premier League winner and 2 best challengers this season

Rio Ferdinand predicted that Manchester United and Arsenal will challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title this season. While he backed the Cityzens to retain their title, Ferdinand added that United and the Gunners could prove to be real competitors for them.

Arsenal, despite leading the Premier League table for 248 days last season, could only finish as the runner-up. City picked their form up in the crucial part of the campaign and finished as the winners, finishing five points above the Gunners.

Sharing his predictions for the upcoming 2023-24 season, Ferdinand said (via Daily Mail):

"Manchester United and Arsenal, two challengers. If anyone's going to get close to (Man City) it'll be those two. I still think there’s a difference between Manchester United and Manchester City: on the pitch and off the pitch."

He added:

"But I think Manchester United are going in the right direction. I think you can see how they have approached the transfer window, it’s been very decisive and forthright. They have executed on three very good players who are going to improve the squad no doubt, potentially another one coming in after that, we’ll have to wait and see."

Manchester United finished third in the league last season. They have since signed Mason Mount, Andre Onana, and Ramus Hojlund. Arsenal, on the other hand, have signed Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber.

Manchester City have also been active in the transfer market, signing the likes of Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol.

Rio Ferdinand doesn't think Arsenal can pip Manchester City to Premier League title

Arsenal were the surprise package of the season last term as they finished second in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's team went agonizingly close to winning the league but a run of three wins in nine games saw them miss out on the title.

After having a great summer transfer window, the Gunners are expected to give City a run for their money this season. Ferdinand, though, doesn't think they can pip the Cityzens as the Manchester United legend told TNT Sports:

"They have recruited superbly well in this window. Three very good players who are not only going to improve the squad but the starting XI. They’ll go close this season but as for City, I don’t think anyone is going to pip them to the title."

Arsenal have made massive improvements under Mikel Arteta and defeated Manchester City in the FA Community Shield via penalties on August 6. They will begin their Premier League campaign against Nottingham Forest at home on August 12.