“If anything happens to them, they are bang in trouble” – Rio Ferdinand names 2 players whom Arsenal cannot afford to lose

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has named youngsters Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe as key players for Arsenal. The 43-year-old player-turned-pundit believes the Gunners cannot allow them to leave the club at any cost.

Ferdinand has also credited the atmosphere Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is creating at the Emirates Stadium this season. Speaking on his FIVE YouTube channel, the former England international said in this regard:

“I think Saka and Smith Rowe, if anything happens to them, they (Gunners) are bang in trouble. ESR (Emile Smith Rowe) is doing his thing; I’ve loved him from the beginning of the season. I think he’s one other big clubs will be looking at."

The former player added:

"I think Mikel Arteta is building something there; all jokes aside. Mikel Arteta is creating an environment there that I feel players are going to want to play in."

"I feel the young players he’s got there who he’s building around are exciting. I think this window is going to be big for them; they’ve got to get it right; it depends where they finish and what type of player they’re going to have to go for.”

Arteta has put a lot of faith in youngsters this season. The likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard have been key in their push for a top-four finish.

Arsenal recently secured a 2-1 Premier League win over Brentford at the Emirates Stadium, with Smith Rowe and Saka on the scoresheet. It's worth mentioning that Smith Rowe is currently the club's leading goalscorer. The 21-year-old attacker notched up his tenth goal of the season across competitions, against Brentford.

Saka, meanwhile, is second in the goalscoring charts, having netted eight times this season across competitions.

Arsenal's transfer policy last summer was to sign young players who could develop into superstars. The Gunners spent around £140 million to secure the services of Odegaard, Ben White and Aaron Ramsdale, among others. Arteta spent the most amount of money among all Premier League team last summer.

Arsenal have games in hand over fourth-placed Manchester United in the Premier League

As things stand, Arsenal are sixth in the Premier League standings, having accumulated 42 points from 23 games. The Gunners are currently four points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, but have three games in hand.

The Gunners will host Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates Stadium on February 24. In their previous meeting earlier this month, the Gunners secured a narrow 1-0 win at the Molineux Stadium.

