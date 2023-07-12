"If anything, it’s too low!" - West Ham star makes bold claim on Declan Rice price tag ahead of Arsenal move

West Ham United star Gianluca Scamacca had nothing but praise for Arsenal-bound Declan Rice. The English midfielder is set to join the Gunners after the two clubs agreed a deal worth £100 million and £5 million in add-ons.

Scamacca doesn't think that the price is too much. Rather, the Italian reckons it's too low for a player of Rice's ability. He added that Rice is the best player he has played with and reminds him of Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

Scamacca told Nima Tavallaey Roodsari:

“£120m price tag? If anything, it’s too low! He’s a great player. He reminds me of Gerrard. He’s the best midfielder I’ve ever played with.”

The Gunners made signing Declan Rice a priority this summer. They have agreed the transfer fee with West Ham, and Rice has also reportedly passed his medical. However, the club are yet to announce the transfer.

West Ham United frustrated with Arsenal's delay over Declan Rice deal

West Ham United have reportedly grown frustrated over the Gunners' delay in completing a deal for Declan Rice. Sky Sports reported a worrying update on the matter that could make fans anxious.

Sky Sports' recent report said (via The Boot Room):

“West Ham are becoming increasingly frustrated about the delay with the deal to sell Declan Rice to Arsenal. The £105million deal has been agreed eight days ago, but so far, this deal has not been signed.

"So far West Ham are still waiting to sign the contracts. The hold-up has been caused by delays with paperwork being drawn up by Arsenal’s lawyers. As far as West Ham are aware, Rice has passed his medical; however, still no deal done.”

It concluded:

“As things stand, he’s still not quite an Arsenal player, and West Ham, it would seem, are getting frustrated with the delays.”

Rice has long been a target for the Gunners. The north Londoners have already completed a move for Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber is also expected to be announced as a Gunners player soon.

However, their delay in confirming a move for Rice has raised concerns over whether the move would get completed. As of now, the transfer doesn't look to be in danger, though.

Poll : 0 votes