"If you ask me even in my coffin, I will still go for him" - Emmanuel Adebayor picks favorite between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor has revealed that he would pick Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi, regardless of when he is asked the question. The Togo legend believes that the duo are on their own level and should not be compared to others, or each other.

Speaking to Stadium Astro, Adebayor said that he would pick Ronaldo over Messi after playing with the Portuguese superstar at Real Madrid. He added that he was lucky to have shared the dressing room with the current Al-Nassr captain and said:

"If you ask me, even in my coffin, in between [Cristiano] Ronaldo and [Lionel] Messi, I will say go for Ronaldo. Because I play with him, I know how good he is. Messi, no doubt. One of the greatest. They are both in that league where I don't understand why people try to compare them. There is no comparison. We have to leave them in their own world. These two are extraterrestrials that have come across our generation. Today, I'm so proud that people will come to me and say, You used to play with Ronaldo. You used to play against Messi. For me, coming from Togo, it's a bonus."

Adebayor played 18 matches alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid, when José Mourinho signed him in January 2011 as emergency cover, with Karim Benzema and Gonzalo Higuaín out injured. He has faced Lionel Messi four times in his career, all in El Clásico matches, winning once and losing as many times.

Why Emmanuel Adebayor picks Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi

Emmanuel Adebayor spoke to talkSPORT earlier this year, explaining why he prefers Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi. He revealed that the Portuguese superstar has been a goal-machine and that makes him better than the Argentine and said:

“Yes for me, obviously. The top scorer in the final of the Champions League, the top goalscorer in the world, top goal scorer in the semi-final of the Champions League, the top scorer in the quarter-final of the Champions League. You want me to mention them? It’s too much. The list goes on and on.”

Adebayor went on to reveal that Cristiano Ronaldo used to arrive at training hours before others and get ready. He recalled arriving at Real Madrid's training ground at 8:45 am for a 10:30 am session, only to find that the Portuguese superstar was already swimming as he prepared for the session.

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More