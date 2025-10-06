“If Barcelona want to do well, they must sell him” - Carragher warns Hansi Flick about 26-year-old star after Sevilla loss

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has urged Barcelona to part ways with defender Ronald Araujo if they intend to improve their team. The Uruguay international was in action for La Blaugrana as they fell to a shock 4-1 defeat at the hands of Sevilla in LaLiga on Sunday.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher pointed out that Araujo's inconsistent showings have cost Barcelona on multiple occasions. He praised the passion shown by the 26-year-old but stated that his decision-making is often erratic and that he must be sold as soon as possible.

“Every time Barça faces an elite opponent, he switches off and that is costing them dearly. If Barça want to do well, they must sell him with complete confidence. I like the attitude Araujo brings to games, but there comes a point where passion is not enough. Defending at this level is about decision-making, not just tackling. And that’s where Araujo has a deficit that ends up hurting his team at decisive moments and games in the season", he said via Barca Universal.

Ronald Araujo returned to the starting XI for Hansi Flick's side against Sevilla, having missed their UEFA Champions League meeting with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in midweek. The Uruguayan star conceded a penalty inside the opening 15 minutes, allowing Sevilla to take the lead.

Araujo signed a new contract with Barcelona after he came close to leaving the club midway through the 2024-25 season. Alongside Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia, and Andreas Christensen, he is one of four senior centre-backs available at Flick's disposal.

Barcelona hopeful of reinforcements for Girona clash: Reports

Spanish champions Barcelona are hopeful of having three of their key players back for their league meeting with Girona after the international break, as per reports. The Spanish giants are missing several several stars due to injury, leading to a downturn in form this month.

SPORT reports that Flick's side could have Raphinha, Fermin Lopez, and Lamine Yamal fit enough for their game against Girona on October 18th. None of these players featured for La Blaugrana in their heavy 4-1 defeat at Sevilla on Sunday, and none will feature during the international break.

Barcelona lost consecutive games against PSG and Sevilla, as they headed into the international break showing vulnerability due to their injury problems. With the exception of long-term absentees Gavi and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, a good number of their stars are expected to be back fit before the November international break.

