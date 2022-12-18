“If there was a beast at the world cup, it was this guy” – Steve Nicol urges Liverpool to sign player who impressed in Qatar

Football pundit Steve Nicol has urged Liverpool to sign Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat after an exceptional campaign during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Amrabat's robust presence was one of the main reasons why Morocco enjoyed a stellar campaign in the World Cup. He helped the team achieve a fourth-spot finish.

The Atlas Lions were eliminated after a 2-0 loss to France in the semi-final. However, they managed to provide a stern test to the defending world champions.

Amrabat put his intensity on display during the clash as the Fiorentina star came up with a crunching tackle on Kylian Mbappe. After such a notable campaign, a move to a bigger club might await the player.

Steve Nicol, who represented the Reds during his playing career, has now urged his former club to snap up Amrabat's signature. He told ESPN (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“Definitely Amrabat. Thinking of Liverpool at their best – winning the Premier League, winning the Champions League – they had three players in the middle of the park who just physically out ran, out fought, out beasted anyone that was put in front of them. If there was a beast at the World Cup, it was this guy. He caught Mbappe.”

Liverpool's midfield woes are one of the main reasons why the Reds have endured such a torrid start to their Premier League campaign. Jurgen Klopp's side have been injury-ridden in the middle of the park.

The likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita have endured fitness issues. Juventus loanee Arthur Melo has also been plagued with injuries and has stayed on the sidelines for the majority of their campaign so far.

Hence, adding a robust player like Amrabat might be a great addition for the Reds and could help them reinvigorate their campaign.

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has returned to training ahead of FIFA World Cup final

Liverpool starlet Ibrahima Konate has been a noteworthy presence at the heart of France's defense during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, Didier Deschamps' side seemed to suffer a major setback after the player missed training ahead of the final against Argentina.

Konate, along with Raphael Varane and Kingsley Coman, was having flu-like symptoms. All three players, however, have since returned to training.

