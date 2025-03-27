  • home icon
  • "If you have a bit of empathy, forget about tribalism" - Journalist explains reason why Liverpool star Alexander-Arnold decided to join Real Madrid

By Abel Yisa
Modified Mar 27, 2025 08:05 GMT
Liverpool FC v Newcastle United FC - Premier League - Source: Getty
Spanish journalist Guillem Balague has claimed that Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold’s reported move to Real Madrid is due to his quest to win the Ballon d’Or. Balague added that fans should forget about tribalism and laud Alexander-Arnold for taking a bold step in his career.

In an interview with BBC Sport, Balague revealed why the Englishman reportedly agreed to move the the Spanish capital. He said (via Rousing The Kop):

"He wants to aim to win the Ballon d’Or. I think he has reached the conclusion that to reach his potential, he has to move abroad and leave his comfort zone."

He added:

"He wants to conquer the world and I find that admirable. If you have a bit of empathy, forget about tribalism, you should clap him out. He’s a Liverpool kid that fell in love with Spanish football."
Alexander-Arnold has established himself as a formidable right-back in recent years. The Englishman is also creative in attack and good at delivering set-pieces.

However, his contract at Anfield is set to expire at the end of the season (2024-25). Multiple reports have claimed that Alexander-Arnold has agreed to join Los Blancos, even if the deal has not been made official.

Thus, it is believed that his move to Madrid will enable him to win arguably football's most prestigious individual award. In 349 games, Alexander-Arnold has netted 22 goals and bagged 87 assists for Liverpool.

Is Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold needed at Real Madrid?

Liverpool FC v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg - Source: Getty
Given Madrid's current situation at right-back, the signing of Alexander-Arnold could be a decent achievement for Los Blancos. An assessment of the options at right-back indicates that Dani Carvajal has been struggling with his fitness and is moving towards the end of his illustrious career.

Meanwhile, the contract of Lucas Vazquez is set to expire at the end of the season (2024-25). Given that Alexander-Arnold could potentially be signed as a free agent, this deal can be seen as a positive one for Los Blancos.

Having previously proven to be efficient going forward, the Englishman's presence would strengthen Madrid's attack. His creativity could stand to be beneficial to players like Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior in attack.

In 39 games this season, Alexander-Arnold has provided 10 goal contributions for Liverpool (three goals and seven assists).

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
