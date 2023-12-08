“If he brings Messi as well, I’ll be very happy!” - Brentford boss offers hilarious response to David Beckham investment rumors 

Brentford manager Thomas Frank jokingly asked David Beckham to bring Lionel Messi along if he was considering an investment in the club. He was responding to rumors that the former England captain could be planning to invest in the club.

Speaking to the media ahead of Brentford's match against Sheffield United, Frank conceded that he had no idea about the rumors. But not before he jokingly suggested that he was open to working with Beckham if he brought Messi from Inter Miami.

He said (via GOAL):

“If he brings Messi as well, I’ll be very happy! Then I’ll say do it, I’ll call Matthew. Get it done. Rumours I don’t know, but yeah Matthew is the owner.”

Brentford have confirmed that they are open to investments and are actively looking at offers. This led to rumors that Inter Miami co-owner Beckham could be considering an offer.

The Manchester United legend's son, Romeo, joined the Bees earlier this year on a permanent deal and has been playing for their B side.

David Beckham on possible Manchester United takeover

David Beckham was quizzed about the possible Manchester United takeover by CNBC and the former footballer said that this could be the right time.

He was quoted by MEN as saying:

“At the moment there’s been no discussion of that, but everybody knows that I’m a Manchester United fan and I’ve been very vocal about the situation at United and that's been happening for a number of years. I grew up at Manchester United from a very young age and there was a lot of stability: same manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, and same owners."

He added:

“Man United will always be Man United, they will always be one of the biggest clubs in the world. Now we need to get back to that for the fans, the players, the coaching staff and the manager because at the moment there's not stability. We need to get the talk back on the field, rather than off it."

David Beckham continued:

“I want to see an ownership group that will take it back to what it should be. I'm not saying the past owners have done a bad job because we’ve still been very successful on the field and off the field, but for me it's the right time for somebody else to take over."

Manchester United are reportedly set for a 25% takeover by Sir Jim Ratcliffe. The Athletic have reported that the deal could be announced as early as Monday, December 11.