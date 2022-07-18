"If you don't buy one, you are considered to be a loser" - Manchester United star's wife admits players feel forced to fork out on £81,000 boxes for friends and family 

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof's wife Maja Nilsson opened up on how the players feel forced to buy boxes at Old Trafford for friends and family. She said that the boxes are expensive, but the player is considered to be a 'loser' if they don't get one.

Lindelof joined the Red Devils from Benfica in 2017 and has played 195 games across competitions for United so far. He has been a key member of their defence alongside Harry Maguire.

Soon after the Sweden international's move to Old Trafford, Nilsson explained how the players were under pressure to rent boxes for friends and family. These boxes cost somewhere between £21,400 and £81,600 per season (via The Daily Star).

On her Swedish podcast Livet Pa Laktaren, which translates to 'Life in the Stands', she said:

"Here, the players have the option to rent a box, and I'm not even going to tell you for how much but a disgusting amount of money. And if you don't buy one, you're considered to be a loser. But having a box is wonderful because you have your own waiter."

Nilsson also expressed her frustration in the past at being made 'smaller' and only being recognised as the wife of the Manchester United defender. She's an entrepreneur, blogger, author and is an expert in marketing. She said:

“I am so sick and tired of people trying to make me smaller. Tired of people not knowing what’s important in life. I am an entrepreneur. I have my own company and soon I will start one more."

She said that Lindelof supports her and added:

“If that is with money or love is none of your business.”

Lindelof is gearing up for another season with Manchester United but will have increased competition this time with the arrival of new recruit Lisandro Martinez.

Manchester United's summer transfer business so far

The Red Devils have made three signings so far under new manager Erik ten Hag this summer.

They signed left-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord, midfielder Christian Eriksen on a free transfer and defender Lisandro Martinez from Ajax.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have also agreed a deal worth €85 million in total for Frenkie de Jong with Barcelona. However, they are yet to agree personal terms with the Dutchman, who wants to stay at the Camp Nou.

In terms of outgoings, Paul Pogba (now at Juventus), Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata left on free transfers. Nemanja Matic has also left the club despite a year left in his contract. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Dean Henderson has joined Nottingham Forest on loan, while midfielder Andreas Pereira has joined Fulham.

