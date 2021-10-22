“If they can beat Liverpool, everyone will be on Solskjaer’s side” - Ray Parlour makes interesting Manchester United claim ahead of crucial Premier League showdown

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour believes a win for Manchester United against Liverpool on Sunday will take pressure off the shoulders of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, Parlour also feels United fans should be happy with a draw since Liverpool are in excellent form at the moment. Speaking to TalkSPORT, Ray Parlour said:

"This is a massive game on the weekend. If they can somehow beat Liverpool this weekend, obviously everything changes, everybody is on Ole's side. If they get heavily beat and Liverpool at the moment are scoring goals for fun, aren't they?"

"They are so fluid going forward," he added. "So If you are a United fan, I think they take a draw. Liverpool are in great form at the moment."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under immense pressure to get a positive result against Liverpool. The Manchester United manager has seen many fans turn on him following a poor start to the season.

United were deemed to be one of the challengers for the Premier League title following the signings of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane. However, the Red Devils have dropped valuable points which sees them go into the Liverpool match in sixth place.

Liverpool are the in-form side compared to Manchester United

Liverpool taking on Manchester United is one of the biggest fixtures of the Premier League season. Despite the hype surrounding the fixture, the two sides come into the game in contrasting forms.

Liverpool are currently the only unbeaten side in the Premier League and are just one point behind league leaders Chelsea. The Reds were outstanding in their previous league game, where they beat Watford 5-0 away from home.

Liverpool's attacking trio have found their mojo this season. Mohamed Salah has netted 12 goals in 11 matches across all competitions while Roberto Firmino scored a hat-trick against Watford last time around.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are struggling in the Premier League. The Red Devils are currently without a win in their last three league matches.

They lost to Aston Villa and Leicester City and could only manage a draw against Everton. This barren run has seen them lose ground to the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City in the title race.

Manchester United are in for some rough weeks ahead if they are unable to get a positive result against Liverpool. The Red Devils will face Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal over the next couple of weeks.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee