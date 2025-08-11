“If we can’t, we have time” - Joan Laporta drops update on Barcelona registering new signings including Marcus Rashford for LaLiga season

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has revealed that the club are still working on registering their new signings. He stated that the Catalan side will be able to register Joan Garcia once they submit the medical report of Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Speaking to TV3, Laporta said they are focused on registering the players before the start of the season this weekend, but are not rushing it. They are confident of getting Garcia and is hoping for more news from the league. He said (via MEN):

"We're working to make it happen. With Marc's decision, we have the option of registering Joan Garcia, and we're working on the rest. This week we'll have news, hopefully good news, to see if we can register them before La Liga starts. And if we can't, we have time."

Apart from Joan Garcia, Barcelona have only signed Marcus Rashford this summer. The Englishman has joined on loan from Manchester United for the season, with an option to buy next summer.

He was also quizzed about the registration issue earlier this summer, and the former Aston Villa loanee said:

"It's something for the club to sort out. I believe they are going to get it sorted. I just focus on training and be ready for the start of the season."

Barcelona need to stay within the 1:1 rule set by LaLiga. The rule forces Spanish clubs to spend only as much as their income and accounts allow on wages.

LaLiga president warned Barcelona about the 1:1 rule

LaLiga president Javier Tebas spoke about Barcelona activating Joan Garcia's release clause earlier this summer, saying that the Catalan club was not in a position to register the goalkeeper. He claimed that they had a lot to do with their financial status to stay within the limit set and told the media at Madrid's Esade Campus (via GOAL):

"One thing is to make the signing of Joan Garcia official and another, to register him. They have to make movements and see which players they are going to decide... I hear so much... I don't know what is true of what is written. Barcelona is not in the 1:1 rule."

"I think the other day they announced the payment of Joan Garcia's clause, but I don't know if they have already done it, I don't understand much... Barca has to do things to be able to register him, not many, but they have to do things and they already know what they are, I'm not going to say them, but we don't even have dates, we'll see."

Barcelona activated the €25 million release clause in Garcia's contract at Espanyol amid interest from Arsenal. With Marc-Andre ter Stegen out for four months, the Catalan side will not be able to use the space to register the new signing.

