"If he's capable of winning titles like UCL ....can do it in any competition" - Ex-Real Madrid star backs Ancelotti to succeed as Brazil boss

Former Real Madrid star and France international Raphael Varane has backed outgoing Los Blancos coach Carlo Ancelotti to achieve great success with the Brazil national team.

Although he enjoyed consistent success over the past few years, the experienced Italian tactician endured a tough 2024-25 campaign. The Merengues lost every domestic trophy to bitter rivals Barcelona and crashed out in the quarter-final stage of the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Arsenal.

As the season progressed, it started becoming increasingly likely that Ancelotti would succeed Dorival Junior as the Selecao manager. The news of his appointment was confirmed on May 12, with the 65-year-old set to take charge of the five-time FIFA World Cup champions on May 26.

Varane made 69 appearances for Real Madrid under Ancelotti during his first stint in charge of the club (2013-15). He was recently asked if the veteran manager would succeed with Brazil. The Frenchman said (via SI h/t Mundo Deportivo):

"It's a different challenge than the day-to-day life of the club. If he's capable of winning titles like the Champions League and raising his level in important matches, you can do it in any competition, at any time. Carlo is a great coach; he has a lot of experience and knows how to prepare players to perform at the right time."

By their own lofty standards, the Brazilian national side have underperformed at the last few major tournaments. They crashed out in the quarter-finals of the 2024 Copa America (4-2 to Uruguay on penalties) and the 2022 FIFA World Cup (4-2 to Croatia on penalties). They then lost the 2021 Copa America final (1-0 to Argentina).

With Ancelotti, a five-time UCL winner, at the helm, the Selecao will hope to reassert their dominance and make a run for the 2026 FIFA World Cup title.

The Selecao squad consists of some of the best players in the world. They include Raphinha (Barcelona), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid), Alisson (Liverpool), Marquinhos (PSG), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), and many more. They are certainly one of the favorites to win the showpiece tournament.

Speaking to Reuters, Varane praised the quality of the Brazil side and affirmed that Ancelotti will instill confidence and unity in the players. He said: (via SI h/t Mundo Deportivo):

"In World Cups, you have to face history. Every World Cup is an opportunity, and you can't waste many of them. At the elite level, Ancelotti knows how to do it. He knows how to prepare players, make them feel comfortable and confident. We're talking about Brazil. At that level, the players have the quality; they just need to be united and confident."

Brazil have won five World Cups but the last one came in 2002.

