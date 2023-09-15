"If they are not careful, they will suffer again" - Dimitar Berbatov makes prediction for Manchester United vs Brighton

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov reckons his former side could be in for a tough Premier League outing against Brighton & Hove Albion at home on Saturday (September 16).

The Red Devils are coming on the back of a 3-1 loss at Arsenal in their last Premier League outing on September 3, just before the international break. With two wins from four games, they're languishing in 11th place in the standings, six adrift of leaders, Manchester City (12).

Meanwhile, Brighton are in the midst of another superb domestic campaign, winning three of their four games. Their only loss has come at home to West Ham United (3-1), and they have won both league games on the road. With nine points, the Potters are sixth in the points table, three points off City.

Brighton have won their last three league meetings against United - including their first win at Old Trafford (in 14 attempts) last season. However, since that defeat, Erik ten Hag's side have gone 31 games unbeaten at home across competitions, winning 27 and their last nine league games.

Dimitar Berbatov, however, said in his column for the Metro that United need to be careful to avoid another slip-up.

"Man United have suffered against Brighton before. If they are not careful, they will suffer again. I like the way Brighton play football, with their passing and their use of space," Berbatov said.

"Yes, sometimes, they get beaten like against West Ham where they have loads of possession, lots of shots and still lose. Man United need to wake up, as before you know it, the season will be nearly over," he added.

Predicting a 3-2 win for his former side, the Bulgarian concluded:

"They need to get points on the board. I think United will win, but if they don’t, the gap with the top teams will get too big. Prediction: 3-2."

Manchester United have multiple absentees for Brighton clash

After the Arsenal reverse, Manchester United desperately need a win to avoid falling further down the standings. However, they have a plethora of absentees due to various reasons for the Brighton clash.

Winger Antony has been granted leave of absence following assault allegations. Another winger, Jadon Sancho, is training away from the Manchester United first team due to disciplinary issues.

Midfielder Mason Mount and defender Raphael Varane are also sidelined due to injuries. As if that was not enough, new signing Sofyan Amrabat will not debut against Brighton, as he is not 100% fit yet.