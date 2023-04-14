"If a child says he wants a Ferrari for Christmas, you say we can't afford it" – Jurgen Klopp offers response on Liverpool's Jude Bellingham interest

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has opened up on his club's interest in Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, comparing him to a Ferrari.

Bellingham, 19, has been the talk of the town since last summer, with a host of top European clubs interested in signing him. Due to his stellar outings at both club and country level, he is rated at over £100 million.

Liverpool were considered one of the favorites to sign Bellingham in the future ahead of Real Madrid. However, they have decided to cool their interest in him due to his exorbitant price tag, as per The Times.

will sign 2/3 midfielders in any case. Liverpool have cooled their interest in Jude Bellingham — as reported by UK media tonight. No bid as Liverpool will no longer work on this deal at current conditions.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Package worth more than £130m now considered too expensive. #LFC will sign 2/3 midfielders in any case. Liverpool have cooled their interest in Jude Bellingham — as reported by UK media tonight. No bid as Liverpool will no longer work on this deal at current conditions. 🚨🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Package worth more than £130m now considered too expensive.#LFC will sign 2/3 midfielders in any case. https://t.co/Ek7DvSevlx

During a recent pre-match press conference, Klopp was asked about Liverpool's decision to not pursue a move for Bellingham. He replied:

"There's nothing to say about it, to be honest. If we don't speak about players we are signing or not signing, why would I talk about it now? It's not about Jude Bellingham.

"I never understood why we constantly speak about things we theoretically can't have, like signing six players in the summer for £100 million each."

Comparing the 24-cap England star to a Ferrari, Klopp continued:

"It's about what you can do, realise it and you work with that. It has always been like this. It's never changed. If a child says he wants a Ferrari for Christmas, you say we can't afford it and you can't drive!

"What we need and what we want, we try absolutely everything to get it but there are moments when you have to step aside."

Bellingham, who has a deal until June 2025 at Signal Iduna Park, has been in fine form for Dortmund in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign. He has netted 10 goals and contributed seven assists in 37 games so far.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition 🥇| “If there is one glimmer of hope for those still hoping he [Bellingham] ends up at Anfield, it could be that he opts to remain for another season, opening up the possibility for him being more affordable at a later date." [ @_ChrisBascombe 🥇| “If there is one glimmer of hope for those still hoping he [Bellingham] ends up at Anfield, it could be that he opts to remain for another season, opening up the possibility for him being more affordable at a later date." [@_ChrisBascombe] https://t.co/Uo4ivJqGmT

Glen Johnson urges Liverpool to sign PL star as likely Jude Bellingham alternative

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has, meanwhile, urged his former club to sign Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha this summer. He told midnite:

"Joao Palhinha has been looking great for Fulham this season. He has been a key part of Fulham's great form at the moment. A lot of the big clubs can benefit from such a technical player and from what I have seen so far, I like him.

"We may have this wrong but there is a reason why most of the big clubs are looking at him. Palhinha could be a cheaper option to Jude Bellingham for Liverpool."

The Reds are currently keeping tabs on Mason Mount, Nicolo Barella, Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo, Conor Gallagher, Ruben Neves, Ryan Gravenberch, and Khephren Thuram ahead of a busy summer.

