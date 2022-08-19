“If the club ends up selling him, I think it will be a mistake” – Riqui Puig warns Barcelona against transfer of ‘great player’ 

Former Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig has urged his old club not to sell Frenkie de Jong, claiming that there are only a few players like the Dutchman in Europe.

The La Liga giants presumably see De Jong as a revenue-generating asset and a solution to their financial turmoil. As per Fabrizio Romano, the Catalans reached an agreement with Manchester United over the Dutchman’s sale in July, with the Red Devils accepting to pay €85 million for the midfielder.

Despite the transfer fee being finalized between the two clubs, a move has not yet materialized, as De Jong supposedly has no interest in leaving Camp Nou.

Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst Today marks 100 days since #mufc 's first movement for Frenkie de Jong. This is also roughly the time it has taken them to realise they need to buy a defensive midfielder. Today marks 100 days since #mufc's first movement for Frenkie de Jong. This is also roughly the time it has taken them to realise they need to buy a defensive midfielder.

Puig, who recently joined LA Galaxy as a free agent from Barcelona, has warned the Catalans against De Jong’s sale, claiming that pushing him out would be a grave mistake.

Speaking on De Jong's situation on ESPN, Puig said (via Samuel Marsden):

“He was always great with me. He's been a role model. He's a crack. His family, his girlfriend... they are all beautiful people. The club might need another source of income or are in the midst of other situations that may force them to sell, but he's a great player. There are only a few players like him in Europe. If the club ends up selling him, I think it will be a mistake.”

De Jong joined Barca from Ajax in a €86 million deal in 2019. The midfielder has not yet lived up to his billing, only impressing in bits and pieces. The Dutch international has so far played 141 games for the Blaugrana across competitions, recording 13 goals and 17 assists.

Frenkie de Jong could struggle for game time at Barcelona this season

Barca president Joan Laporta wants De Jong to take a significant pay cut (via talkSPORT). Even if the Dutchman were to accept this proposal, Barca might not be able to guarantee him enough game time over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet



"Barcelona with Frenkie De Jong? It's a mafia and they need to be punished. And Laporta can't stop laughing everywhere with his big head. This man thinks he is a king. But I think he's a bit silly." 🎙️ Rafael Van der Vaart:"Barcelona with Frenkie De Jong? It's a mafia and they need to be punished. And Laporta can't stop laughing everywhere with his big head. This man thinks he is a king. But I think he's a bit silly." 🎙️ Rafael Van der Vaart: "Barcelona with Frenkie De Jong? It's a mafia and they need to be punished. And Laporta can't stop laughing everywhere with his big head. This man thinks he is a king. But I think he's a bit silly." 😳 https://t.co/E4oH2oZ9IA

Due to the performances of Sergio Busquets, De Jong has rarely had the chance to play in his favorite holding midfield position. Now with Franck Kessie also in the picture, it could get tougher for De Jong to play in a defensive midfield role.

De Jong, of course, also thrives as a central midfielder. But here, too, he is set to face stiff competition from Pedri and Gavi. Both Spaniards are in excellent form and started ahead of De Jong in Barcelona's La Liga opener against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday (August 13).

