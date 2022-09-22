"If they come, how are you going to say no?" - Former Barcelona player says he is willing to join Real Madrid 

Former Barcelona winger Gerard Deulofeu has told Marca that he would be prepared to join the Blaugrana's El Clasico rivals Real Madrid.

Deulofeu is in form having registered six assists in eight appearances for Serie A side Udinese so far this season.

Several top wingers are currently plying their trade at the Santiago Bernabeu, including Vincius Jr, Rodrygo, and Eden Hazard.

However, the Spaniard was asked if he would ever consider joining Carlo Ancelotti's side:

“If they come, how are you going to say no?”

The former La Masia academy graduate spent three years at the Nou Camp from 2011 to 2013 before departing for Everton, Sevilla and Watford on loan.

Deulofeu would then move permanently to the Hornets in 2018 for £11.7 million and has since moved to Udinese where he is currently impressing.

He made just 23 appearances during his time at Barcelona, scoring two goals and registering as many assists.

The Spaniard also chose Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema as his choice for the 2022 Ballon d'Or.

However, the likelihood of Deulofeu joining Benzema at the Bernabeu is unlikely, with Ancelotti's side not in need of attacking reinforcements of the Spaniard's ilk.

He has two years left on his current contract at the Dacia Arena.

Real Madrid's Marco Asensio speaks on speculation over a move to Barcelona

Asensio has found game time hard to come by

Asensio is seemingly prepared to join Barca with his place in Ancelotti's side having diminished as time has progressed.

He has made just four appearances so far this season, finding the net once.

The Spaniard's contract at the Bernabeu expires next summer and a departure is being touted.

He told reporters amidst speculation he may move to Real Madrid's El Clasico rivals:

“I don't know if Barcelona want me. There are rumors about many clubs, it’s normal."

He continued,

“I’ve never thought about a future at Barca, I have not valued it, so, don't know! Right now, I can't answer.”

Both Madrid and Barca have made scintillating starts to the new season and sit first and second in the La Liga table respectively.

The first El Clasico of the season is set to take place on October 16 at the Bernabeu.

It will be interesting to see if Asensio plays a part of that match given the rumors over a potential switch to Barca.

The Spaniard has made 239 appearances for Los Blancos since making his debut back in 2015, scoring 50 goals and creating 24 assists.

