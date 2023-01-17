"If they come in" - Rio Ferdinand snubs Real Madrid as he names only club that can tempt Martin Odegaard to leave Arsenal

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has snubbed Real Madrid as a potential future destination for Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard, naming Barcelona as an ideal suitor for the attacking midfielder.

Odegaard has established himself as a crucial figure for the north London side since arriving on a permanent deal from Real Madrid for £30 million in the summer of 2021. Operating as his team's creative outlet, the 24-year-old has led a shock Premier League title charge this campaign.

A left-footed midfielder blessed with flair and vision, the Norwegian was given the Gunners armband ahead of the ongoing 2022-23 season. So far, he has registered eight goals and five assists in 17 league starts.

Speaking on his YouTube channel Vibe with Five, Ferdinand stated that Odegaard would be open to a future switch to Barcelona. He said:

"The only place Odegaard would move to is somewhere like Barcelona. If they come in, it's going to be a different conversation."

Heaping praise on the former Real Madrid man, Ferdinand continued:

"I'd go as far as to say right now, Odegaard's probably my player of the year. [Erling] Haaland has done what he's done, he has been great. If Haaland eases up with the goals and Arsenal win the league and Odegaard continues, he's my player of the year."

Odegaard has a contract until June 2025 at the Emirates Stadium. He is next set to be in action for Arsenal against a resurgent Manchester United in a Premier League home encounter on Sunday (January 22).

Former Real Madrid star opens up about his future plans and short Arsenal stint

Speaking to NRK, Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard insisted that he has no plans of securing an exit in the near future. He elaborated:

"There is not much that can lure me away from here. I am having a very good time here right now. The way it is, I can see myself being here for several years. I want to do something special here. I want to take part in shaping the club and winning things... that is the big goal. The plan is certainly to be here for a while."

Odegaard, who earlier spent six years at Real Madrid, added:

"I've moved a lot over the years. Landing a bit and feeling like I'm in a place where I'm going to be, that's a good feeling. Hopefully, I will be here for many years. When I came here, I really felt at home from day one. I was received very well. I felt like a part of the group."

