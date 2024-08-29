"If you don't comply to those rules, you won't play" - Trent Alexander-Arnold reveals new rule Arne Slot has brought in at Liverpool

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander Arnold has revealed a rule all players must comply with in order to find playing time under new manager Arne Slot. The Reds have won their first two matches of the Premier League campaign for the first time since April 1991.

The Reds, along with Manchester City and Arsenal, are among four clubs who have managed to win their first two games of the season. The Reds have kept clean sheets in their first two games as well.

However, Slot will face his toughest challenge since taking over the club as the Reds travel to Old Trafford to play Manchester United on Sunday, September 1.

The Englishman international has featured in both games for the Merseyside club. However, he was withdrawn in the 73rd minute in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Brentford.

Trending

Expand Tweet

An image surfaced, showing Slot speaking to Trent following his substitution, with fans speculating that everything may not be okay within the Reds' camp.

Speaking about playing under the former Feyenoord manager and the changes he's implemented, the 25-year-old stated that every player must defend. Trent revealed that the new Liverpool manager expects even the attackers to join the defenders during counter-attacks.

Here's what he said (via Liverpool Echo):

"That's one of the rules that the manager brought in. If you don't comply to those rules, you won't play - it's as simple as that. It's not just about defenders defending [and] the attackers just watch us defend. It's a whole team thing."

"I think the counter-attacks that we've potentially been exposed to, we're able to slow them down and get numbers behind, we're blocking shots and we're stopping them from creating anything dangerous. That's down to the work ethic and it's what's demanded."

Trent said that the team that concedes the least number of goals or the least number of big chances ultimately has an edge over other teams in winning the Premier League title.

Liverpool defeated Manchester United 7-0 in December 2023

The Red Devils suffered one of their most harrowing defeats to the Reds in December 2023, losing 0-7 away to Liverpool. Both the teams had a sedate start to the game with Erik ten Hag's men creating more chances.

However, the Reds took the lead just before the half-time mark through Cody Gakpo. United's best chance came through Antony's left-footed curler, which fellow Brazilian Alisson saved.

Gakpo, Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez scored a brace each while Roberto Firmino scored a late goal to give the Red a thumping lead against United.

Manchester United won their first game of the new Premier League season. They defeated Fulham 1-0, with debutant Joshua Zirkzee scoring the sole goal of the game in the 87th minute. However, Ten Hag's men lost 1-2 to Brighton on August 24, Saturday.

Brighton scored in the 32nd minute through Danny Welbeck but his goal was nullified by Amad Diallo in the 60th minute. Sadly, Joao Pedro scored in injury time to give The Seagulls the lead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback