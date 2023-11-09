"If he continues in this form, yes" - Gary Lineker believes England man can win the Ballon d'Or next year if current form continues

Pundit Gary Lineker has revealed that he believes compatriot Harry Kane can win next year's Ballon d'Or after his explosive start to the season. The Englishman has been impressive for Bayern Munich since joining them this summer from boyhood club Tottenham Hotspur.

Harry Kane has been one of the finest strikers in the world over the last decade, impressing for the English national team and his club side. The 30-year-old came close a couple of times but ultimately failed to win a single trophy in his time at Tottenham. This eventually warranted a move this summer for a new experience.

Kane has hit the ground running since his switch to the Allianz Arena, recording 22 goals and eight assists in his first 18 appearances for the club. The striker has become a key member of Thomas Tuchel's squad and has three hat-tricks to his name already this season.

Responding to a question regarding the odds of the striker winning the Ballon d'Or in 2024, Lineker revealed that he believes the striker to be capable. The question was whether Kane stood a chance of winning the accolade if he wins the Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, and Euros next year.

"That’s one hell of an ‘if’ but if he continues in this form, yes."

Expand Tweet

The Englishman has started his career at Bayern Munich exactly how many expected him to, scoring goals at will and improving the team. The club missed a regular goalscorer since the exit of Robert Lewandowski last summer.

Kane has scored four goals in four appearances for Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League this season, helping them reach the knockouts. On current form, the striker will be one to watch out for as the successor to Lionel Messi for the Ballon d'Or.

Harry Kane looking to become first English Ballon d'Or winner in over two decades

Without a doubt, Harry Kane has been one of the most impactful English players in the world in the last decade. The striker has enjoyed a brilliant career thus far, despite a lack of trophies in his career.

Kane looks like a player who can be England's first Ballon d'Or winner since Michael Owen in 2001. The former Tottenham man holds the goalscoring records for both the English national team (61) and Tottenham Hotspur (278). He is also close to the Premier League record set by Alan Shearer (260), having scored 213 goals.

Harry Kane will be encouraged by former Real Madrid man Karim Benzema, who won his first and only Ballon d'Or in 2022 aged 34. The striker will hope for a trophy-laden season with Bayern Munich, after which he will entertain talk of any individual awards.