"If he cost £0 we still would of overpaid for him", "Absolutely hideous" - Fans slam Manchester United star after loss to West Ham

Manchester United fans have faulted Manuel Ugarte's display after their 2-0 loss to West Ham United at home in the Premier League on Sunday, May 11. The Uruguayan was at fault for cheaply giving the ball away in the build-up to the goal that put the game beyond United's reach.
Tomas Soucek gave the Hammers the lead in the 26th minute of the encounter. Soucek tapped in what appeared to be a shot by Mohammed Kudus into the net to make the scoreline 1-0. Despite the Red Devils' efforts to register an even scoreline before halftime, the first half ended 1-0 in favor of West Ham. In the 57th minute, Ugarte gave the ball away, thinking the referee would signal a free kick.
However, the Jarred Gillett didn't blow the whistle, and a quick break was on for West Ham United. Kudus advanced with the ball and released an effort which fell kindly to Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who released the ball to Bowen. The Englishman scored from close range to double West Ham's lead.
Alejandro Garnacho (62’) was inches away from giving Manchester United a lifeline, but his effort failed to hit the back of the net. Rasmus Hojlund's strike was also remarkably saved by Alphonse Areola in the 75th minute. Despite United's efforts to get back into the game, West Ham United registered a comfortable 2-0 victory.
Having featured for 59 minutes, Ugarte maintained a passing precision of 86% (24/28). He registered one clearance, won one out of two ground duels contested, and lost possession of the ball six times (via Sofascore).
After the game, fans on X ripped into Ugarte's performance, with one tweeting:
"If Ugarte cost £0 we still would of overpaid for him.”
"Ugarte is the worst midfielder i have seen for United,” another added.
"Radio silence from the Ugarte fans again, when he scuffs a shot and it turns into an assist they’ll shamelessly flood my mentions though!,” a fan shared.
"Can’t believe we signed Ugarte for 60m….,” a fan lamented.
"Id be happy if Ugarte was sold tomorrow,” another suggested.
"Ugarte absolutely hideous. By far t3 worst midfielders I’ve ever seen play for this club. HIDEOUS footballer.,” wrote another.
"We created enough opportunities to score goals" - Bruno Fernandes on Manchester United's loss to West Ham United
Bruno Fernandes has revealed that despite creating chances, United failed to convert them. Hence, there's a need for improvement in attack.
In an interview after the game, the Red Devils skipper said (UtdDistrict on X):
"We created enough opportunities to score goals... It's happening too much for us. We need to improve a lot."
Manchester United registered 20 goal attempts, five of which were on target but failed to convert any against the Hammers. Having failed to win their last seven league games, United are ranked 16th with 39 points from 36 games.