'If your daughter brings him home you'd be more than happy' - Gareth Southgate lavishes praise on 'fabulous' Arsenal star

England manager Gareth Southgate has tipped his hat to Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka ahead of the Three Lions' UEFA Nations League clash against Italy.

Saka, who was on the receiving end of racial abuse after England's loss to Italy on penalties in the Euro 2020 final, has bounced back admirably since then.

The 20-year-old netted 12 goals and registered seven assists across competitions for Arsenal in the 2021/22 season, deservedly earning a place in England's squad for the Nations League.

He was also nominated as the Gunners' Player of the Season for the second time in a row - a feat last achieved by Thierry Henry back in 2004.

Arsenal @Arsenal Our No. 7

Our Bukayo Saka

Our 21/22 Player of the Season



With 58 per cent of the vote... Congratulations,

Ahead of the crucial showdown with Italy in Group A3, Southgate has now referred to Saka in glowing terms.

The England manager was quoted as saying by The Mirror:

"I don't know if it's a surprise, because of how he is. He's got brilliant support and a great family. His values have been brilliant with him and here, he's felt the love of the players and staff immediately."

Southgate opined that Saka probably does not get enough credit compared to some of the other attacking players England have at their disposal.

“That will have helped, in the immediate aftermath for him. He's a fantastic talent. He's one that's possibly less appreciated because his profile isn't quite the same as some of our other attacking players."

He concluded by referring to Saka as fabulous, stating any daughter that brings him home would make their fathers happy.

“He just quietly goes about his job, but I think you see the consistency of his performances and quality of his play. He scores goals, he makes goals and defends for the team. He's a fabulous kid. If your daughter brings Bukayo home you'd be more than happy."

Bukayo Saka linked with move away from Arsenal amid interest from rivals

According to The Mirror, Manchester City are stepping up their efforts to sign Saka from Arsenal. The forward has just two years remaining on his contract at the Emirates and Pep Guardiola is believed to be keeping a close eye on his development.

Further, the report states that Liverpool are also tracking the progress made by Saka. With Arsenal missing out on Champions League football yet again, it remains to be seen whether Mikel Arteta can convince Saka to sign a long-term contract with the Gunners.

Bukayo Saka @BukayoSaka87

@ClarenceHouse Thank you to The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall for inviting me and my family yesterday to celebrate the contribution of the people of the Commonwealth in the UK. It was a pleasure to meet everyone and be in a room filled with great people! 🤝 Thank you to The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall for inviting me and my family yesterday to celebrate the contribution of the people of the Commonwealth in the UK. It was a pleasure to meet everyone and be in a room filled with great people! 🤝@ClarenceHouse https://t.co/zdjyWTPd6y

If he decides to explore his options in terms of moving away from north London, Saka is not expected to be short of suitors by any stretch of the imagination.

